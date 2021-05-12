oil lamp found in israel: 1900 year old diya found in human face like human found in israeli, scientist

Strong points:

Israeli scientists recovered an ancient bronze oil lamp from David National Park in Jerusalem. Researchers described the lamp as “very special” and possibly the first of its kind in Israel. This bronze lamp is estimated to be 1900 years old. The researchers said that the shape of this artwork was similar to that of a laughing human face.

Archaeologists have said that this is similar to the masks used in the Roman theater. That’s why it’s so special. However, only half of this lamp remains. Jute jute is also found inside this lamp. Scientists believe that this lamp was hung with a flat object or a wall. He said that it appears that this lamp was used in religious ceremonies.

Scientists say that people living in buildings used such lamps for good luck. After receiving this lamp, the Ministry of Archeology of Israel contacted a Hungarian archaeologist. The Hungarian archaeologist said this part of the oil lamp could be the second part of the lamp discovered by him and his team in Roman relics in Budapest. Preliminary investigations revealed that there were two lamps of the same type. Israeli archaeologists are now planning to make a 3D model of this lamp and send it to Hungary so that it can be connected to another lamp.