Oldest meteorite discovered in Britain: discovery of meteorite older than Earth reveals how life on Earth began

London

An old meteorite found in Britain claimed it was older than Earth’s. Scientists believe that thanks to this, the origin of life on Earth can be revealed. This stone, which came from space, is also considered to be the oldest meteorite on Earth. Scientists from the East Anglian Astrophysical Research Organization (EAARO) have claimed that this meteorite is older than our planet.

This stone is 4.6 billion years old

The EAARO issued a statement saying the meteorite was discovered in March in an alley near the village of Woodmancott in Gloucestershire, England. Its weight is around 300 grams. The age of this stone fragment is 4.6 billion years old, while the age of the Earth is estimated to be around 4.54 billion years. In such a situation, there is a lot of enthusiasm among scientists for this meteorite.

The answer to the beginning of life on earth can be found

Scientists at Loughborough University report that this unique piece of space debris could answer the question of how life on Earth began. Sean Fowler of the Loughborough Materials Characterization Center said most of the meteorite is made up of minerals such as olivine and phyllosilicates. The structure of this stone is unlike anything found on earth. In this we also have information about an unknown chemical or physical structure.

NASA News: Now 10 times more likely to collide with Earth, scientists say panic

How much damage to Earth by asteroids?

As soon as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, celestial rocks or asteroids break and burn up and are sometimes visible from Earth as meteorites. If they are too big, they can damage the soil, but the small pieces are not very dangerous. At the same time, they usually fall into the oceans because water is present over most of the land.

Asteroid threat: war to save Earth from an asteroid, US scientists prepare to attack with atomic bomb

NASA’s eye on asteroids for up to 100 years

While a high-speed space object is likely to approach within 46.5 million kilometers of Earth, space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry System is already monitoring these threats. In this, for the next 100 years, there are currently 22 of these asteroids that have the slightest chance of hitting Earth.