oldest rock on earth: Rock found in the Sahara desert 4.5 billion years ago: In the Sahara desert, an auspicious stone older than the age of the earth was found

Scientists have discovered stones older than the age of the earth in the Sahara Desert in Africa. The age of this stone is over 4.5 billion years old. This stone is said to be actually part of a meteorite, which was shot due to Earth’s gravity while walking in space. This meteorite was already present before the birth of our planet, that is to say the Earth. It is not yet known when this stone fell to the earth.

According to the researchers, this meteorite is called Erg Chech 002 or EC 002. This piece is told about the original part of an ancient planet. These stones are known as building blocks. Scientists have claimed that it is the oldest stone ever to come to our earth from the outside world. This stone also presents a perspective on how the planets formed during the early days of our solar system.

This rock was discovered in the Arg Checht Dunne sea of ​​Algeria. For this reason, this stone was named Erg Chech. It actually contains many meteorites, the total weight of which is about 31 kilograms. After the discovery of this stone, scientists discovered that when lava from the crust of an old planet was melted, it turned into a solid.

According to the study, examination of the isotopes of magnesium and aluminum showed that this stone turned into a solid about 4.5 billion years ago. It is the oldest piece of igneous chatta found to date. Previously, an igneous meteorite named NWA 11119 was discovered, about 1.2 million years younger than Erg Chech 002. The earth is said to have formed millions of years after the birth of these rocks.

The study was led by Jean-Alix Barat, professor of geochemistry at the University of Western Brittany, France. He reported in a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that EC002 is clearly distinct from all asteroid groups. He also said that no object with spectral characteristics similar to EC002 has been identified to date.