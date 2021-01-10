Oli wants to negotiate with India on new map of Nepal, Delhi sends Minister Gyawali to Delhi

Kathmandu

Acting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli engages in bilateral politics amid the ongoing political struggle in Nepal. On the one hand, he swears against India on the issue of the border dispute. On the other hand, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar sends Gyawali to India to negotiate a new map of Nepal. Oli said Gyawali will reach India on January 14. During this time, he will interact with India on various issues, including a new map of Nepal.

Oli does two-way politics

To woo the Nepalese people, Prime Minister Oli simultaneously makes two types of politics. On Sunday, he reiterated his pledge to take possession of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh of India at the National Assembly meeting. According to Ma Republika, Oli claimed that according to the Sugauli Agreement, these three areas east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal. They said they would be withdrawn following diplomatic negotiations with India. He also said that since the India-China War in 1962, the Indian rulers of Nepal have never attempted to acquire the areas where the Indian army is stationed.

India-Nepal relations set to improve

It is believed that Pradeep Kumar Gyawali’s visit to India will also melt snow on relations between the two countries. Tensions in both countries peaked after a new map of Nepal in May-June. After which Nepal also closed its border with India during the Corona period. After that, relations between the two countries continuously deteriorated due to Nepal’s anti-India stance.

Indian officials visit improved relations

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, alone met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. Indian Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla also visited Nepal after his visit to Narna. After which, relations between the two countries should be normal.