Oli, who is in danger in his chair and becomes “Chaudhary” on India-China, will resolve the Ladakh dispute! – Nepalese Prime Minister Kp Sharma Oli expressed wish to resolve India-China stalemate amid the conflict of the Nepalese Communist Party

Strong points:

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed his desire to resolve the India-China dispute.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is once again seeking to garner popular votes with the help of nationalism. He said immediately before the visit of Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to India that his country would not compromise on sovereignty with India and China. Explain that a new map of Nepal was released during Oli’s tenure showing Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani of India. At the same time, China has occupied several kilometers of Nepalese land in Humla.

Then Kalapani and Lipulekh were told that part of Nepal

In a conversation with WION News Channel, Oli said that the regions of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are part of Nepal. We are unable to claim China or India. But, we will claim our territories with our friends. I believe 2021 will be the year when we declare that there is no problem between Nepal and India.

Offered to end the dispute between India and China

According to the news channel, Oli also offered to resolve the ongoing dispute between India and China. Oli said if we can help them we are ready. Oli blamed former Prime Minister Pushp Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” for the split in the ruling Communist Party of Nepal.

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said – how fierce Mahabharata Dhritarashtra is

Accused of conspiring to remove India from office

Oli also claimed that some elements of India were conspiring to remove him from office, but denied that China had played a role in Nepal’s domestic politics. Referring to China and India, he said, “We love our freedom and freedom of decision in our internal affairs and we do not want interference from outside, from the north or from the south.”

The rope burned, but did not force: Nepalese Prime Minister Oli said – Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh will withdraw from India

Nepalese Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi on January 14

His statement came two days before Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali visited New Delhi on January 14. He is the top leader to visit India after tensions in bilateral relations. Oli said on Sunday that Gyawali’s talks in New Delhi would focus on the border issue. A few days ago, Oli promised to take Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani from India to the session of Parliament.