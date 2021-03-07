olivier dassault dead: olivier dassault ki helicopter crash me maut: olivier dassault dead in an accident

Strong points:

Death of French billionaire Olivier Dassault in a helicopter crash: French President Emmanuel Macron mourns the death of Dassault. The sudden disappearance of Olivier Dassault is a huge loss: Macromperis

Olivier Dussault, the eldest son of French industrialist and owner of Arab fortune Serge Dussault, was 69 years old. His company also manufactures a Rafael fighter plane. However, he removed his name from Dassault’s board of directors to avoid political reasons and conflicts of interest. Dassault was ranked 361 in the Forbes 2020 richest people list, along with his two brothers’ sisters.

According to reports, when Dassault’s private helicopter crashed in Normandy on Sunday, he went on vacation. On Dassault’s death, President Macron wrote on Twitter: “Olivier Dassault loved France. He served the country as an industry leader, commander of the Air Force. His sudden disappearance is a huge loss. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.