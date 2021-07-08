Oman India Flight News: Oman suspends flights from India, Pakistan and 24 countries due to Covid 19

Strong points:

Oman has banned the entry of passenger planes from 24 countries including India and Pakistan, the move was made as part of the Gulf country’s efforts to stop the spread of Corona, it was announced from the Sultanate’s Twitter account that the ban has been suspended until further notice.

Bad news for thousands of Indians working in Oman. Oman on Thursday indefinitely banned the entry into the country of passenger planes from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The move was made as part of the Gulf country’s efforts to stop the spread of the corona virus. It was announced from the Sultanate’s official Twitter account that flights have been suspended until further notice.

He said the move was made in view of the steps the country is taking to prevent the global outbreak of the corona virus. The other countries on the list are Great Britain, Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania , South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guyana, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. . Restrictions on arrival from some of these countries have been in effect since April 24.

So far, 3,356 people have died from corona virus infection

As of Wednesday, 1,675 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Oman, after which the total number of cases of infection in the country rose to 2,80,235. So far, 3,356 people have died from the consequences of a corona virus infection in the country. Previously, the UAE imposed a new travel ban on citizens of many countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia and Zambia. The UAE government news agency gave this information. The UAE’s foreign ministry said all measures to prevent the crown will need to be adopted at the start of the travel season.

The United Arab Emirates had only banned travel from 13 countries last month. The United Arab Emirates General Civil Aviation Authority said in its notice that travel from 13 countries, including India, Pakistan and Nepal, was banned due to the Corona outbreak. Dubai said on June 19 that the ban on people who have traveled to India in the past 14 days would be relaxed.