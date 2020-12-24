Omar Sheikh Breaking news: Pakistani court ordered the release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh convicted of murdering Daniel Pearl

Strong points:

The High Court of Sindh has ordered the immediate release of Daniel Pearl’s killer, Ahmed Omar Sheikh. Upon hearing the Daniel Pearl murder case, the High Court of Sindh said it was illegal to keep him in jail. Was released in exchange for leaving

The Sindh High Court ordered the release of Pakistani terrorists Ahmed Omar Sheikh, Fahad Nasim, Saeed Salman Saqib and Sheikh Mohammed Adil immediately after the assassination of American journalist Daniel Pearl. Upon hearing the murder of Wall Street General reporter Daniel Pearl, the High Court of Sindh said it was illegal to keep the four terrorists in jail. Omar Sheikh is the same assassin who was freed by India in 1999 in exchange for an Air India plane leaving Kandahar. This decision to leave Omar Sheikh is considered a decision of the ISI.

Earlier, on April 2, 2020, after an 18-year sentence, the High Court heard the appeal of these terrorists and acquitted Sheikh, Saqib and Naseem. The court changed Shaikh’s death sentence to 7 years in prison and fined him 20 lakh Pakistani rupees. Omar Sheikh has already spent 18 years in prison and his seven-year sentence has ended.

Omar tried to kill himself by hanging on the fan

Umar Sheikh remains in detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act after being acquitted by Pakistan’s Imran Khan government after international pressure. The Sindh High Court, in its order, said these terrorists should be released and their names should be kept on the no-fly list so that they cannot leave the country. The judge said that these people rot in the prison without committing the crime.

The court’s decision to acquit Omar Sheikh has been severely criticized. Even Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood expressed surprise. The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute have asked the Pakistani court to reconsider the decision. Pearl was the head of the South Asian bureau of the Wall Street Journal and was kidnapped and beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002. In 2014, Omar attempted suicide by hanging himself from a ventilator.

ISI conspired to free terrorist Ahmed Omar Sheikh Saeed?

At a time when the whole world is caught up in the Corona disaster, revenge for Omar Saeed’s retribution is viewed as a “ nefarious ” move by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. The ISI hopes that the attention of the United States is still divided due to the Corona crisis. If Saeed is released on this occasion, the United States will no longer be able to resist. In fact, the vigorous action of the Indian army in Kashmir has broken the backs of the terrorists. Apart from that, the United States is eyeing Lashkar leader Hafiz Mohammad Saeed and King Jaish. Because of these two, Pakistan is not in a position to get off the FATF gray list.

The ISI and the Pakistani military believe that if Omar Saeed comes out, it will be easier for him to commit terrorist incidents in Kashmir. Omar Saeed kidnapped 4 foreign tourists in Kashmir in 1994. Umar Saeed was later arrested by security forces during an action. Omar remained in many prisons across the country, including Ghaziabad. Omar Saeed was one of the terrorists freed after the Air India hijacking in 1999. Today, the ISI can again use Saeed, 46, to multiply terrorist incidents in India.