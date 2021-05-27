On June 13, we have a date with Xbox and Bethesda

We knew it was only a matter of time before Microsoft announced its long-awaited E3 event. This year, like the previous one, it will be a virtual event without the ability for anyone to travel to see or try out the different games that are announced at the event. But it is no less important, moreover, this year Xbox Game Studios will present the news of Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, after its acquisition.

The Xbox and Bethesda team are calling us for their event on June 13

As on other occasions, the event will last 90 minutes where we will have the memorable world premiere to the delight of die-hard fans of Xbox events. An opportunity to see what the two teams have been working on last year. “The event will focus on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda and many of our game developer partners around the world,” Aaron Greenberg said in a post.

We’re excited to announce that the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 13. Tuning details here: https://t.co/DIsA6QQZzP #XboxBethesda

Microsoft finalized its largest acquisition in the video game world earlier this year with the purchase of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of popular Bethesda Softwork. So this is the first chance to see what they have been working on. This acquisition does not mean that all Bethesda games are now exclusive. Recall that Microsoft has decided to respect the Deathloop and Ghostwire Tokyo agreements which will only temporarily reach PlayStation 5 and PC. As you can imagine, some games will be exclusive to Xbox.

Among the possible games that will arrive with a release date, we have Halo Infinite, which, after a year of delay, is expected to arrive in November, with the anniversary of the franchise. We also hope that Psychonauts 2, the game from Double Fine, which will not be exclusive, will have a release date. In addition, the stakes center on Indiana Jones and Starfield.