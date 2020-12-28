On the move, Donald Trump made such a decision, knowing Indians will be proud – Donald Trump signed a law on the Gandhi-King University Exchange Initiative

Washington

During President Donald Trump’s tenure, relations between India and the United States have grown considerably. During the last month of his tenure, he approved the promulgation of the Gandhi-King Scholar Exchange Initiative. This would pave the way for the establishment of an educational platform between the United States and India to study the work and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

John Lewis and Amy Berra started this initiative

The law was drafted by civil rights lawyer John Lewis and the co-sponsor is Native American Congresswoman Amy Berra. Lewis passed away earlier this year. Under this law, there is a provision of $ 1 million annually for the “ Gandhi-King Academic Exchange Initiative ” by fiscal year 2025. It provides for a provision of $ 2 million for fiscal year 2021 for the Gandhi-King Global Academy and $ 3 million in 2021 for the America-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation.

America-India Development Foundation to be established

The new law also authorizes the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to establish the US-India Development Foundation, which will encourage the private sector to come forward in the area of ​​development priorities in India. The Development Foundation will receive $ 15 million each year from 2022 to 2025, but that amount will only be available if the Indian private sector commits to contribute as much as the US government’s contribution.

Spend $ 5.1 million over five years

The Congressional Budget Office (CBA) estimated the bill would cost $ 5.1 million over five years. In 2009, the late Congressman John Lewis led a Congressional delegation to India to commemorate 50 years of Dr. King Jr.’s visit to India. Lewis, a congressman, prepared the Gandhi-King Exchange Bill, which calls for conflict resolution and the implementation of the philosophies of Gandhi and Dr. King Jr. in current political challenges.

The legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King will be energized

The law encompasses a number of things, including the fact that the State Department was authorized, in collaboration with the Indian government, to establish an annual educational forum for academics from both countries, focusing on Gandhi’s legacy and Dr King Jr. He also states that professional development training initiatives for conflict resolution based on the principle of non-violence should be developed and a foundation should be established to set social, environmental and health priorities in India .