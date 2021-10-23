on-traumas,-spells-and-curses-of-culture

This planet contains places where extraordinary magnetic energy is concentrated, for example, Tibet, Machu Picchu, the pyramids of Egypt, the island of Ithaca, the Sistine Chapel. Culture also possesses objects charged with a mysterious power that makes them sacred and fearsome. The gas chamber, the confessionals, the psychoanalyst’s couch, the vis a vis prison cells. In my travels around the world I have come across some of these specters. My visit to the Mauthausen concentration camp coincided with a school field trip whose blond, strong teenage students jokingly flocked into the gas chamber. Even in there their laughter did not stop. During the guide’s explanations some even yawned. Outside the gas chamber, before a wall covered in photographs, a lonely old man was crying on his knees. Then I discovered that in one of the cobwebbed crematorium ovens someone had thrown a family-size bottle of Coca-Cola. Very close to this horror, between green and rolling hills, the blue Danube flowed with all gentleness and beauty that morning.

In Berggsse street, 19 On the first floor of Vienna is the house that Sigmund Freud lived in for 47 years, before fleeing from the Nazis. Only the waiting room retains the original furniture, the red velvet upholstered sofa and chairs, the coffee table, the cushions, the ceramic stove. In this room where patients waited, the Wednesday Night Psychological Society met at night, made up of Freud and his disciples Otto Rank, Adler, Stekel and later Jung. At the meetings, cupcakes, black coffee were served and in a silver box there was pure cocaine of which these cavers of the subconscious from time to time took a pinch and inhaled it through their noses. Opposite was the office and the doctor’s office with the famous couch covered with a Persian carpet. Today its spectrum is only in a photograph. The real couch went with the doctor to London when he raised the house. But it was very suggestive to imagine Lou Andreas-Salome lying there. The air in Freud’s office smelled like a fleshy flower, half rotten, the way conscience smells.

One day I stopped in front of a confessional in the Royal Basilica of Saint Francis the Great. Outside this severe wardrobe had angels perched on turned columns and a much-worn cushion on the prie-dieu where legions of sinners had knelt in search of forgiveness. The lattices that are to the right and left of the confessional allowed the women to go to confession without the confessor being able to see their faces. Only the voice of a female specter penetrated through that grid, but it happened that the breath that had carried the guilt along with all sorts of traumas from these sinners had over time erased the varnish, had eaten the paint and ended up gnawing. wood.

In the Carabanchel prison, already demolished, the gallery of love was made up of 13 rooms where the intimate encounters of the vis to vis. On the day and at the appointed time there, inside that room, a woman waits for her husband or her boyfriend to arrive through a labyrinth of iron doors, which the guards pass through as they pass. Each one carries their own sheets, blankets and freshly laundered pillowcase under their arms. Officials have graciously distributed condoms and pads. In a previous sentry box the prisoner, before entering the gallery of love, leaves his fingerprint on a piece of paper and gives his intern card to the guard. His wife has been previously searched. These stark cells where prisoners and their wives or their girlfriends love each other for two hours contain an iron bed, a bedside table with a brass ashtray, a coat rack, a ceiling light, a table with two plastic chairs, a sink with a shower, a toilet bowl, a bottle of detergent next to the bidet, and a black garbage bag. An ad on the wall reads: “The users of this room are informed that five minutes before the end of the communication, an acoustic signal will sound. In those five minutes they prepare to leave, having to be properly dressed and with everything gathered (sheets, blankets) so that when the door is opened they can leave the room without delay ”. As in the grating of the confessional, also the green paint on the head of the bed where lovers might cling in the moment of ecstasy had disappeared, only in this case it was because of love and not guilt. Upon leaving the prisoner must undress again to be searched and the fingerprint is again examined, verified and contrasted to be sure that the prisoner who has left the love cell was the same one who entered.