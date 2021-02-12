Onboarding, soft skills … Six challenges that companies must meet from their HRD

The 2020 economic agenda has been totally marked by the coronavirus crisis and, without a doubt, will continue to affect in particular the first half of 2021. The Spanish economic fabric has suffered unevenly from the impact of the pandemic, leaving the two companies strengthened, as organizations in a very delicate situation due to forced closures and declining revenues.

Robert Walters, a global consulting firm for the search and specialized selection of middle managers and executives, explains below what will be the 6 main challenges that companies will have to face in the hands of their HR departments:

1. Global talent war

Until a year ago, teleworking was unthinkable for the vast majority of Spanish companies that had no connection with the tech sector. Its generalization, whether voluntary or forced, in many companies at the local and global level, has opened the door to a new type of work. “This has made it easier for companies to hire workers anywhere in the world, and any organization, regardless of location, shines a spotlight on Spanish talent. This fight for talent forces them to raise the standards of organizational culture and the salary of many companies, ”said Guillermo Julio Sez, Senior Consultant in the HR division of Robert Walters.

2. Changes in workers’ compensation structures

Falling incomes, changing working patterns and the future outlook for the economy have strained the pay structures that organizations have built. In an environment of controlled wages, companies will have to sharpen their ingenuity to financially compensate for the performance of each professional in the short, medium and long term, but above all, they will have to pay particular attention to intangible remuneration. “In a turbulent environment like today’s, something as simple as transparency, fluid communication and internal recognition contributes to emotional stability and employee satisfaction. Professionals will demand that their organizations dispel these environments that generate uncertainty, communicate fluidly, invest in their training, care about their health and offer flexibility for their personal reconciliation, ”says Guillermo.

3. Change in the regulatory framework

The legal insecurity experienced by companies and workers due to the different legislative changes and their different interpretations will lead to many agreements and disagreements between the employee and the company. This situation will be particularly plausible in the case of workers affected by ERTES and ERES, and will require additional efforts in terms of negotiation, reputation and information management on the part of companies.

4. Motivation and integration of remote teams

Due to the current health situation, many companies have not returned to their physical offices, and even some of them, especially those in the technology sector, have chosen to implement telework on a permanent and / or indefinite basis. . “Although a priori it is totally attractive, professionals must forge emotional bonds with their colleagues and superiors to increase their pride in belonging. This feeling is more complex to realize among remote workers, because if there is no defined reception plan, they will not do it. absorb the culture and values ​​of the company, they will not feel part of the organization, and their performance, progress and loyalty may end up not being as expected, ”says Guillermo.

If in certain sectors, remote work is in great demand, many professionals preferring a hybrid model have been forced to adapt to this modality. The organizations in which this occurs must reinvent their workspaces to meet the demands and motivations of their staff.

5. Internal impact of restructuring

The economic context has led many companies to restructure their workforce, either with forced departures or with internal changes. However, if the procedure is not performed correctly, the feeling among workers will be of detachment, diminishing the emotional commitment to the organization.

“The process of separation for those who have given their time and work must be defined and taken care of, as it determines the value of the brand as an employer, both for those who leave and for those who stay in. organization, ”Guillermo suggests.

6. Internal development of new skills

A changing environment requires professionals who are agile and ahead of new events. Companies, through their HRDs, must develop in their employees skills that facilitate their work, their performance and allow them to develop their potential within these new environments. In these training, upgrading and re-qualification programs, the development of the following general skills will be encouraged:

Critical sense Curiosity Synthetic capacity Analytical capacity Technological sensitivity

“Managing companies and their human resources departments over the next few months will be critical to achieving a strong and committed organization. These are the people who build organizations every day, so it will be essential to put them at the center of the strategy. the organization is floating and growing, ”concludes Guillermo.

