one-in-10-teens-has-received-a-sexual-proposal-from-an-adult-online

It is exceptional that a teenager does not have social networks, 9 of each 10 connect to the internet daily or almost every day. The web offers endless options – information, entertainment and friends at the click of a button – but it is too often an unsupervised and not risk-free world. One of each 10 students of ESO has received at least one sexual proposal from an adult through the network or video games and a 11% have been pressured to send photos or videos of their erotic content or sexual. These are conclusions of a report presented by Unicef ​​this Tuesday, which the organization qualifies as the “largest study carried out to date” in Spain and at the European level on the impact of technology on children and adolescents. Among its conclusions, it stands out that one in three minors presents a “problematic use” of the internet, that is, they have a possible hook: they use it daily, more than five hours a day and it prevents them from doing other things, such as interacting with their family, study or rest.

There is a parallel world behind the screens, and Unicef ​​has done an exhaustive X-ray, after consulting more than 50. 000 adolescents of 265 Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO) centers of the 17 autonomous communities and analyze a final sample of more than 41. 000 guys from 11 to 18 years. They connect looking to have fun, the 97% have felt joy or laughter on the internet; the 82%, tranquility or relaxation. The 58% enters the network to make friends, and a 44%, so as not to feel alone. “For them it is an irreplaceable source of experiences and affections, an emotional source that cannot be denied. Most share positive emotions, although there are some who also suffer exclusion, anxiety or harassment “, explains by phone Nacho Guadix, head of Education at Unicef ​​Spain.

The weight of the screens in your life. The average age of the first mobile is 10, 96 years, almost half go online more than five hours a day on weekends and one 31 , 5%, even during the week. Almost 60% sleep with their mobile or tablet in the room every or almost every day, and one in five connects after midnight at night, “when risky practices increase,” adds Guadix. If to this is added that two out of three have more than one profile on the same social network, which they use “selectively for family and acquaintances or for the group of equals,” says Unicef ​​in the report, “often parents can get to have a false sense of control. ”

“ The digital world has entered our lives with low defenses and has crept into our homes. Our children lock themselves in the room with the devices and we do not know what happens ”, explains Guadix. There are two risks of particular concern to the organization. On the one hand, “those related to the sending of sexual photographs or videos, with grooming and with abusive uses ”, adds this expert. The 42% of respondents claim to have ever received messages of erotic or sexual content, the 44% know what the dark web is and 4.7% have ever entered this hidden part of the network. Adolescents themselves identify cyberbullying, sextortion or access to inappropriate content as the main dangers of technology.

On the other hand, the data reveal victimization rates “significantly higher than those offered by the official statistics” of bullying. “The data so far points to one in five taking into account the complaints filed. We estimate that they are one in three, including both victims and victims who are also aggressors “, Guadix points out,” and on the internet, the figure is one in five. ” Very often, in addition, those who suffer from it are not aware of it or do not tend to interpret it in those terms. Only 3% of those surveyed would say they are experiencing bullying and only 2% cyberbullying.

The study offers a trail of data. It is estimated at more than 600. 000 students of ESO who may present a problematic use of the internet and social networks (the 33%), which causes damage to their emotional well-being and that Antonio Rial, professor of Psychology at the University of Santiago de Compostela, responsible for the study, defined this Tuesday, during the presentation, as “a public health problem.” In addition, “one in five [alrededor de 400.000] could already have a certain level of addiction to video games.” The latter is the main leisure and entertainment channel for 6 of each 10 adolescents, and more than half participate in games not suitable for their age. In addition, 3.6% of students acknowledge having gambled or gambled money online at some point in their life, which is equivalent to more than 70.000 students.

Guadix insists that Unicef ​​does not want to fall into a feeling “neither alarmist nor demonizing” of the digital environment, essential for the lives of children, but to create protective environments. “We cannot be oblivious to what is happening. Perhaps if they go down the street we would not let them cross alone at certain ages; in the digital world we have let ourselves go ”, he says. He assures that the families that are involved achieve that the risks “decrease significantly” and that, although a quarter of the respondents say they have discussions with their parents or caregivers about technology at least once a week, only at 29% put limits or rules on the use of the network.

For this reason, Unicef ​​calls for increasing the digital skills of adolescents, both at home and at school and urges that families have support. “Although there is no measure that can, by itself, eliminate the risks,” says Guadix, it is necessary “to encourage boys and girls to have self-protection measures”, they must be informed. The organization calls on the institutions for “stronger policies” to protect minors online and the technology industry, which guarantees clear recommendations for use and privacy.