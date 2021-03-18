One in five Spaniards learn a new skill to increase their chances on the job market

Programming and software development are the key skills of choice for improving employment opportunities, according to new research from YouGov and Kantar Sifo for Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions. For the study carried out in six European markets, 3,000 Spaniards were asked about the new skills they are learning and their motivations to improve their knowledge. The results revealed that one in 10 respondents opted for coding or software development.

Almost three quarters of those questioned (72%) have acquired, or plan to acquire in the coming weeks, a new competition. When asked about their motivations for updating their knowledge, a third (34%) indicated job-related reasons: either to start a new professional career, to acquire a new skill for a future job, or to achieve stability and occupational safety.

The results show the desire to retrain, as many of them telecommute full time, so they have more opportunities to spend time learning new skills and a lot of digital resources at their fingertips.

1 in 10 respondents turned to coding when the digital industry grew

10% of Spaniards surveyed decided to devote themselves to coding, and this percentage rose to 14 for people between 18 and 24 years old. Two-thirds (66%) said their motivation for engaging in programming or software development was to retrain for a new job or career. The findings come after the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the tech and digital industries, with jobs in demand in software development, engineering, data science and artificial intelligence, reports show from LinkedIn.

Half of new coders (50%) come from a non-tech workforce2, compared to only one-fifth (18%) who previously worked in technology or IT. Only 4% have no work experience. The vast majority (76%) do not have a STEM degree: 43% have other types of degrees unrelated to careers in STEM3, while a quarter (24%) have not obtained a college degree.

The 10 skills most requested by Spaniards surveyed, since March 2020 (as a percentage of total Spanish respondents):

Physical training (eg training to become a personal trainer, yoga instructor, etc.) – 33%. Crafts (e.g. knitting, painting, drawing, etc.) – 28% Language learning – 20% Cooking / catering – 19% Academic courses (e.g. free university courses) – 18% Writing (e.g. writing essay) book or blog) -14%. Photography – 13% Personal development (eg leadership and management courses) – 12%. Make movies or edit videos – 11%. Coding (or some form of programming / software development) – 10%.

Top 10 skills initiated by Spaniards surveyed for employment, since March 2020 (as a percentage of those who selected each skill):

Animation or graphic design – 75% Personal development (for example, leadership and management courses) – 71% Academic courses (for example, distance university courses) – 70% First aid – 70% Design (for example, design training IT) interiors, gardening / landscaping, etc.) – 68% Coding (or some form of programming / software development) – 66% Making movies or editing videos – 62% Learning languages ​​- 59% Writing (e.g. , write a book or create a blog) – 53% Music or theater skills – 51%

Werner Knoblich, senior vice president and general manager of Red HatEMEA, comments: “The pandemic has shown us that the future is digital. It is encouraging to see that so many people are engaging in computer programming or software development as a new skill, especially those with no technical background. “

“Learning to code can be a difficult task, especially for distance learners. Open Source projects and communities are a good place to start: Coders can work on real projects, ask questions, and learn from their peers as they go. The Fedora Project has a very useful website, What I Can Do for Fedora, to help new contributors know how and where to start. “

“For those looking to bridge the education-industry divide, Red Hat strives to empower everyone to invest in open source knowledge. Since April 2020, we have provided over 500,000 free white papers as part of our course catalog. free online training courses; and we have partnered with organizations like EdX to offer free virtual training courses that can be taken flexibly based on the availability of over 80,000 students. “

