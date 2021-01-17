One in five Spaniards say they feel sad or dejected in situations of social isolation such as being locked up

Many factors make January one of the most difficult months on the calendar: the extra pounds, the slope of January, the return to the routine, the accomplishment of the new goals …, but this year, this situation has turned out to be. adds. the emotional load of those who could not share these special dates with their loved ones, especially after such a difficult year. After the Christmas celebrations with gifts, expense, abuse and a whole roller coaster of emotions, we find ourselves exhausted at the start of a new year full of uncertainties, largely caused by the situation we continue to face. face due to Covid-19.

Faced with this situation, it is more important than ever to know our emotional health, to seek the tools that help us to achieve adequate self-esteem and to have a positive attitude towards life, with the aim of working on the capacity. to manage emotions and difficulties. According to Aegon’s Health and Lifestyle Study III, the factors that most influence emotional well-being care are positivity (25%) and self-esteem (19%), being primarily women who have this thought. On the other hand, men place more importance on the economic and professional situation (16.1%) and on family and social relationships (12.8%) when it comes to having good emotional health.

Now if you look at the generations the factors tend to vary. For example, baby boomers place higher than average importance on positivity (32.6%) and family relationships (14.2%), while Gen Z emphasizes the value of high self-esteem. self (25.2%). ) and the control of stress and / or anxiety (20.3%) on their emotional well-being. Interestingly, Gen X gives above-average relevance to mood (15%) and social relationships (6.2%). Generation Y, meanwhile, consider self-esteem (22.7%), employment and economic situation (19.1%) and stress and / or anxiety (16.5%) are the factors that most influence their emotional health, while positivity affects them less than average (14.9%).

One of the aspects that the study assesses in relation to emotional well-being is the feeling of Spaniards in situations outside their routine for a long time, such as that caused by social isolation. 34% of respondents say that in these situations they are more relaxed and at peace with themselves and 32% that they have more time to balance work and personal life. On the contrary, 22% say they feel stress and anxiety when they do not follow their routine and customs for a long time, and even 21% say they feel sad or depressed more often.

By gender, we observe that men appreciate these situations in order to have more time to reconcile family life (35.8%), even if 23% are more easily bored. For their part, women have more negative feelings: 23.3% of women say they are overwhelmed not to follow their usual life.

Depending on age, negative feelings in these situations of social isolation or outside of everyday life for long periods of time affect young people. For example, 35.6% of Gen Z and 27.8% of Millennials admit to feeling stress and anxiety. For their part, nearly 40% of Generation X report that they have more time to reconcile their personal lives and that baby boomers feel more relaxed and at peace with themselves.

Aegon experts point out that sometimes when we start to lose our patience and hope that the pandemic is over, it’s essential to keep our feet on the ground and remember that the current situation is transitory, fleeting and what’s to come. happen, but not yet. the exact date is known. There are fewer and fewer better times to come, and going the rest of the way with self-esteem and positivity will help us reach the goal mentally stronger than ever.

