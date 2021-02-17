One in four CFOs think tech industry budgets will be the main driver in 2021

About one in four CFOs in the tech industry (24%) say business IT budgets will be the main driver of industry growth in 2021, followed by economic growth (20%) and increased strength virtual work (14%). ), which has created both new use cases for current software solutions and a demand for different types of solutions.

This is the key finding from the 2021 Technology Sector CFO Outlook survey, prepared by BDO, which reveals that technology companies will need to maximize growth opportunities, carefully consider the right sources of capital, rethink global supply chains and make adjustments to plan for the future of work. And if innovation remains the engine of growth (59% of respondents plan to invest more in R&D this year), 2021 will focus on optimizing costs, according to 18% of respondents.

“The tech industry was going through a period of reflection and soul-searching even before the start of the pandemic. Although the crisis has highlighted the importance of industry and existing technology, the future remains anchored in the fundamental goal of innovation. The industry is poised to grow in 2021, and optimization is the way to seize the opportunity, ”said Aftab Jamil, partner and national co-leader in the US technology area of ​​BDO.

With regard to the economic crisis, currently 41% of CFOs in the technology sector believe they are prospering, compared with 37% who think they will survive and 22% who are in difficulty. In a year, the numbers drop to 66% for those who see themselves prospering, 20% for those who see themselves surviving, and 14% for those who believe they will be in trouble. Regarding the economic recovery, 54% anticipate an increase in income and profitability, and 65% foresee an economic recovery in 2021.

While the tech industry as a whole may not have felt the profound downward financial effects of the pandemic relative to other industries, the global crisis marked the beginning of a tipping point. and a realignment of the commercial strategy. Whether it’s accelerating your cloud and digital transformation or enabling remote access at work, having a robust infrastructure has never been more critical for customers and stakeholders.

To meet new customer needs, meet demand and extend their reach in a sustainable manner, many technology companies will seek outside capital or a partner. Although the volume of global transactions and investments declined in 2020, as the market waited to understand the full economic impact of the crisis, technology remained a fairly active industry.

The deals between technology and private equity have deepened in recent years, with software being a major investment target. Private equity firms are drawn to the SaaS revenue model, and we are likely to see continued interest after the rise of software due to the pandemic.

CTO CFOs see cost optimization (18%) as the main driver of M&A operations this year in the industry, followed by market share (17%), revenue growth (16% ) and favorable reviews (14%). In other words, there will be a wide range of potential offerings in 2021, as opportunities abound in the industry. Strategic and financial buyers should expect to continue paying a high premium: 42% of tech CFOs expect valuations to rise this year.

When it comes to venture capital, the funding opportunities it offers to tech companies can be particularly valuable as the industry navigates this unprecedented and uneven economic recovery.

“When it comes to access to finance, the tech industry currently has many options. We have seen a strong global appetite for technology investment in general, but particularly from private equity and venture capitalists. The industry activated many other industries during this crisis, and now the tech industry needs to focus internally to optimize the balance between continued growth and the ability to scale profitably, ”said Doug Hart, Parner and National Co-Leader in BDO Technology in the United States.

Supply chain optimization

Closures, shortages and trade tensions have strained the technology industry’s supply chains in 2020. Therefore, gaining reliability and increasing the value of the supply chain would be a key strategy for by 2021. Transparency and agility have proven to be a key strategy. Decisive factor for many companies, as the ability to access raw materials, move production, adjust inventory orders and meet delivery deadlines have been disrupted at all levels.

Tech companies have taken immediate action to optimize and unlock other benefits across every link in the value chain. For many, this comes with a full profile of potential risks, investment in technology for end-to-end visibility, and greater flexibility in sourcing and suppliers.

That’s why 49% of industry CFOs conduct a supply chain risk assessment, 46% invest in supply chain technology, and 45% identify alternative or backup suppliers.

Workforce optimization

The tech industry continues to lead the charge when it comes to imagining and anticipating, testing and testing what the future of work looks like. In 2020, months after the transition to telecommuting, several large tech companies in the United States announced that they would offer a permanent remote connection option to their employees. But consolidating a remote control isn’t the only workforce strategy for 2021. Rather, tech companies will need to invest in fostering a healthy culture that rewards diversity, innovation and collaboration, all of it. by optimizing both size and skills.

In this sense, among the CFOs surveyed, 42% increased spending on their human resources and talent department this year; 30% increase telecommuting options for all professionals; 16% say that managing a partially remote workforce is the main job challenge; 35% will prioritize diversity and inclusion; 12% expect to receive more pressure from stakeholders around diversity and inclusion, and 28% believe the pandemic is improving the culture and unity of the workforce.

Many companies are betting that some changes are permanent and are gearing up to support a workforce that is less focused in key technology markets and appreciates different kinds of benefits. “While tech companies will be changing their workforce this year, they are also focused on optimizing their teams through diversity and inclusion efforts, training, development and investing in automation. The goal: a more productive and efficient workforce, able to meet the needs of a changing industry, ”says Aftab Jamil, BDO partner and national co-leader in the technology field.

Every year, a global event does not accelerate change, creates new and urgent needs, and shines a light on what is really important. As companies across industries move from resilience to recovery, the stakes are high in the tech sector to help propel the economy – and the world – forward. The strategic and intentional choices of technology leaders to unlock more value in their business models, supply chain and workforce bode well for the prosperous year ahead.

