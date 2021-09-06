one in three companies will increase their hiring by 2022

Businesses’ employment prospects are improving: one in three businesses will increase hiring in 2022

As the pandemic progresses, forecasts of a recovery in the Spanish economy are also improving. Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased its growth outlook for Spain by 1.1 percentage points during 2022 (from 4.7% to 5.8%), although it is true that ‘it lowered its growth outlook by two tenths of forecasts for the current 2021, up to 6.2%. This same ascending line is the one that national employment appears to be following, as data from the InfoJobs report on business hiring prospects shows.

According to the data from this study, 1 in 3 companies in Spain (32%) plan to increase their hiring over the next year, compared to 25% who say they will do so by the end of the year. In addition, 54% of companies indicate increasing their hiring within two years; a forecast that the data in this report has not collected since 2018.

Regarding the perception of companies on the employment situation in Spain, they are more pessimistic in the short term (only 7% think that employment will improve until the end of the year), but more optimistic in the short term. long term. the labor market will improve from 2023).

“Today more than ever, the Spanish labor market has to face challenges which, even if they were already envisaged years ago, are in the current circumstances vital for the resumption of employment”, declares Mnica Prez, Director of Communications and Studies at InfoJobs. “We are talking about aspects such as diversifying and transforming weaker sectors of the economy, boosting industry, making entrepreneurship cheaper or helping groups most affected by the crisis so that they can improve their skills, ”he adds.

Tech companies will lead hiring

The data in the report show significant differences by industry. Thus, the Quaternary and Quinary sectors – dominated by technological companies – have greater employment prospects in the short, medium and long term. Concretely, 26% of companies in this sector plan to increase it by the end of the year; 38% (six percentage points above the national average) plan to do so in the next year; and up to 58% plan to increase hiring from 2023.

The same is true of the perception of the employment situation in Spain. The companies in these two sectors are the ones that bet in the greatest proportion on the recovery of this one: 25%, for example, think that employment will improve as of next year (nine percentage points more than companies in the primary and secondary sectors). secondary); and nearly 70% say it will get better with the arrival of 2023.

These results confirm once again the rise of the ICT world, in a year in which digital transformation has played a fundamental role. And it is that throughout this 2021, professions such as software developer, software analyst and ICT consultant have been part of the InfoJobs #LosProfesionalesMsDemandados ranking for many months. In fact, Software Developer, during the months of February, March, and April, was number four on this list, with up to over 6,000 vacancies per month; figure he maintained in June. Last July, this professional post collected more than 5,000 job offers.

Large companies, more positive in the long run

As expected, depending on the size of the companies, companies with more than 50 employees offer better long-term employment prospects (59% compared to 51% of small companies), even if in the short and medium term the percentages are low and very students. Regarding the perception of the employment situation, larger differences are observed: in the short term, the data are homogeneous (only 7% of companies think they will improve); But in the medium and long term, companies with more than 50 employees have better prospects. Especially in two years, when up to 72% of companies with more than 50 employees think that the employment situation will improve, against 61% of companies with less than 50 employees.

