Any professional of the company can change place of residence and telework from any point of the national territory

One of the leading companies in the insurance sector closes its physical offices with the support of almost 100% of the workforce

This is an important new step in the digital transformation that the company began two years ago, betting to become the first 100% digital and cloud insurer in Europe.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – April 16, 2021



Under the slogan “Liberty, Best Place to Be”, Juan Miguel Estallo, CEO of Liberty Seguros in the European market, announced on March 11 to his employees in Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Northern Ireland the new model of ‘Liberty Digital Way’ digital organization. After the consultation period, 99.2% of employees have already subscribed to the insurer’s offer, for a total of 1,786 workers.

This new digital organization model is part of the global transformation project that the company began to develop and implement two years ago with the aim of becoming the first 100% digital and cloud insurer in Europe, with a technological investment that reached 100 million euros.

As Juan Miguel Estallo explained during a meeting with the media held on Wednesday, “we are very satisfied with the great reception that this new organizational model has had with our employees and the progress that this represents in our plan. strategic. After intense work to launch the digital transformation project with all our stakeholders, we feel ready to enter a new stage of the future and to build alliances ”.

First large digital organization

In addition to the new Liberty services for clients, mediators and partners, one of the main objectives of this new digital ecosystem is to transform Liberty’s organizational culture. In this sense, the company decided not only to respond to the desire for permanent teleworking expressed by 93% of the company last July, but also to design an ad hoc digital organization project that would anticipate the challenges of the future.

As part of this “Liberty Digital Way” project, all employees in Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Northern Ireland can officially change their place of residence and work from anywhere on their national territory.

Similarly, these employees who have decided to adhere to the work model have seen their working conditions improve since they receive 660 euros gross per year to cover their expenses, exceeding the requirements of the new regulations on teleworking. In addition, they have the option of visiting company premises for face-to-face activities up to a maximum of two days per week.

