One of the world’s largest radio telescopes has collapsed

Arecibo, one of the world’s most important observatories that has sat on earth for more than half a century and helped solve astronomical mysteries, collapsed completely on Tuesday. This Puerto Rican radio telescope had been going through a difficult situation for a long time. How big is this loss, one can guess that Ada Monjan, the country’s meteorologist, could not prevent tears from falling from her eyes while giving information about it.

‘I tried to save’

Ada said every effort is being made to save Arecibo. Its 900 ton platform fell 400 feet towards the reflective plate. Previously, the National Science Foundation of the United States announced the closure of Arecibo. The NSF said no one was hurt and expressed grief over the incident. He also said more methods would be developed to help the scientific community and strengthen relations with the Puerto Rican people.

Shocked scientific world

Arecibo’s auxiliary cable was cut in August, causing a 100-foot cut on a 1000-foot-wide reflector dish. Due to this, the platform suspended above was damaged. The main cable broke in early November. Scientists have considered it to be the largest radio telescope in the world, and the scientific world is shocked by this incident. Astronomer and professor Carmen Pantoza of the University of Puerto Rico described it as a major loss.

… felt that a storm had come

Dr Jonathan Freedman, a scientist who has worked at Arecibo for decades, called the incident a “storm”. He said at first it looked like an earthquake had occurred. It was like a rain or snowstorm. The thunder continued for a while. Meteorologist Deborah Martorell expressed her displeasure with the incident, saying it could have been avoided. He said the bureaucracy sat down and waited for the NSF to collapse the platform. He said that Arecibo was the jewel of the scientific world and it’s hard to believe he’s there no more.

Earth defense weapon

The biggest worry and downside is that now a weapon has been reduced to warn of dangers coming from space to earth. Arecibo was such a large and powerful radio telescope that scientists used to study huge space rocks in space. Anne Virky, who leads the planetary radar team here, says no other system can replace Arecibo so easily. Its radar transmitter sent light to an object which collided and returned, then its radio dish made it possible to retain this signal. This gave scientists information about the position, shape and area of ​​asteroids.