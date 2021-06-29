One of the young people infected during the COVID macro-epidemic in Mallorca has been admitted to intensive care

Updated: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 11:55

Published: 06/29/2021 11:54 AM

An 18-year-old who was so far isolated in the COVID hotel in Palma de Mallorca after the macro-epidemic recorded last week on the Balearic island has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) . This is a student from Elche, the first of those infected during this massive epidemic who had to be transferred to intensive care. This was communicated by the General Directorate of Public Health.

The Balearic Department has specified that the young man is hospitalized in a complex in the city of Elche, without the details of his state of health or his evolution being known for the moment. Although the virus is spread equally across all age groups, cases in which a young person needs special attention to fight and recover from the illness caused by the coronavirus are rare.