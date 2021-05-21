One year with a mandatory mask, are we ready to take it off?

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 6:34 AM

A year has passed since the first day we had to go out with a mask … mandatory. On May 21, 2020, the rule that required its use indoors, but also in outdoor spaces when the safety distance could not be respected, came into force.

The anniversary now comes with the prospect of relaxing this measure in the near future. Fernando Simón argued on Monday that it could be reduced “in a few days”, despite the fact that the Ministry of Health, in principle, wanted to wait so that at least 50 or 70% of the population is vaccinated before. Carolina Darias warned this week that “we will have to go in stages”.

Now, with the incidence of the coronavirus in Spain returning to medium risk and an increasingly immune population – over seven and a half million Spaniards with the full guideline – few people are starting to see the time to tell the revisit that ubiquitous – and often uncomfortable – accessory, at least in some situations. Others, on the contrary, view this moment with apprehension.

The political debate on the mask, in any case, is already open. Catalonia predicted a few days ago that its use would be reconsidered “in the coming weeks”, but other territories, such as Madrid or Andalusia, are reluctant. “However, in the situation we find ourselves in, we have to wait a bit,” said Madrid’s health minister. His Andalusian counterpart, in turn, defended the mask as “the most powerful weapon we have, after the vaccine, to fight COVID-19”.

Time to say goodbye?

And what do the experts think? The professor of preventive medicine and public health Carlos Aibar, of the University of Zaragoza, is against the elimination of the use of a mask in closed environments, but distinguishes different situations in open spaces: “It does not is not the same to sit in a cafeteria less than three feet from another person, as walking along a shopping street, as walking in the park, the beach or the countryside, with almost no one », He tells LaSexta.

Thus, underlines the specialist, this measure could relax on beaches, countryside, parks and large spaces “with few or no people”. “The recommendation for exteriors varies according to the number of people”, summarizes Dr Aibar, who however warns that the question is “how to achieve systematic compliance” when there is “not an excessively good compliance with the measures. of prevention”.

When, where and who

For his part, Óscar Zurriaga, vice-president of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology (SEE), maintains that “there are places where one can relax” the obligatory mask and that even “one could have done it long ago”. According to him, there are external circumstances “which should have been considered at the time” where “it is not necessary to wear a mask”. “Outdoor places where there is sufficient ventilation, where there are no crowds and where people do not eat or drink can be situations in which this would not be essential,” he adds.

“In empty or little-used streets, it would not be necessary either, but it is difficult to say ‘in this street yes and the one next door no'”, specifies the epidemiologist, who, in conversation with LaSexta, warns that “we must avoid further confusing the population” with measures that are difficult to comply with. Partly for this reason, the expert categorically rejects the possibility of allowing vaccinated people to do without the mask, as has been done in the United States, an option he considers “a double injustice”.

“Allowing vaccinated people to do without a mask is a double injustice”

“There are a lot of people who are not vaccinated not because they do not want to, but because it has not yet reached them,” recalls Dr. Zurriaga, who opposes “punishing her by telling him that they have to wear a mask while the others take it off. “In addition, he warns, although“ their viral load is lower, ”“ vaccinated people can also transmit the disease. ”In any case, he adds,“ the day it is deleted, it it will be easier for everyone to delete it ”.

In any case, the vice-president of the EDC is not in favor of the idea of ​​linking the decision to relax the compulsory nature of the mask to a simple percentage of people vaccinated. “It is not only the vaccination coverage, it is the way in which it is distributed”, specifies the expert, who maintains that it must be “homogeneous in all the population” and recalls that it is also important to take into account the cumulative impact.

But will we be ready?

The truth is that last year, citizens had to adapt to a new reality which includes the obligatory mask on the streets and in public spaces. However, according to the “ social study on the pandemic ”, prepared by the CSIC, the majority do not perceive it as a great sacrifice: only 5.8% of those questioned declare that complying with it has cost them dearly, against 38.5%. who claim it cost them nothing.

In any case, when the time finally comes to relax its obligation, it will mean a change in the daily life of the Spaniards: it will be a shock to leave the house uncovered? Natalia Ortega, director of Activa Psicología, predicts that “this will mean a very important change characterized by fear”, despite the exhaustion and the desire to remove the mask that many people share.

“There will be people who will continue with the mask even in open spaces,” predicts the specialist, in laSexta statements. He points out that letting go can generate a “feeling of fear and helplessness”, especially for people more prone “to have images of anxiety or people more hypochondriac or apprehensive”. This profile, he argues, “will keep the mask much longer even when we are given the green light to remove it.”

There will be people who will continue with the mask in open spaces when it is not mandatory “

However, the psychologist warns that the relaxation of this measure will surely be accompanied by other health precautions, such as social distance. “By the time the mask disappears into an open space, no doubt, given that we don’t visually see the reminder that we are facing an always pandemic situation, it will cause people to relax more,” he explains. he.

Dr Zurriaga agrees, warning that “it is possible that by the time relaxation occurs to such an iconic extent as the mask, everything else becomes understood that it is also absolutely secondary”. However, the epidemiologist insists: “We are not yet finished with the pandemic, we have a long way to go.”

If we are those who fear when to take off the mask, how do we readjust when it is allowed? Natalia Ortega recommends “that everyone take the rhythm that their head requires and do not let themselves be carried away by social pressure”, as well as to do “reality tests”, trying to eliminate it “gradually”.

However, when the time comes, says the expert, saying goodbye to the mask will also do a lot of things for us: “We have lost a lot of non-verbal emotions over this long year,” she explains. Finally, be able to take it away from us – he concludes – “will take it all back.

From pandemic outbreak to compulsory use

But how did we get there? When the COVID-19 crisis erupted, the mask was not only non-mandatory, it was discouraged in healthy people. From there to its compulsory use, the evolution of the criteria of the national and international health authorities is explained, according to the experts consulted at that time by LaSexta, by the initial ignorance of the virus and the shortage of this equipment at first.

However, over the following months, successive steps were taken to become mandatory. Thus, at the beginning of May 2020, the Official State Gazette (BOE) published its compulsory nature for “all users of transport by bus, rail, air and sea”. An obligation which, a year ago today, was extended beyond transport and was extended to all “persons six years of age and over”, except for justified reasons, “on the public highway, in outdoor spaces and in any space closed to public use ”.

Of course, the rule applied “whenever it is not possible to maintain an interpersonal safety distance of at least two meters”. A nuance that later, after the end of the first state of alert, the autonomous communities, one by one, eliminated until the interpersonal distance was put aside.

The last update of this measure at the state level, published in March, was controversial precisely to make the mask mandatory with or without distance, also including beaches and natural environments. More precisely, it is obligatory “on the public highway, in the exterior spaces and in any closed space for public use or open to the public”, although later, the health and the autonomies agreed on certain activities considered incompatible with its use, such as individual physical activities. exercise or swim in beaches and swimming pools.