OneDrive now lets you cast photos and videos to Chromecast

OneDrive is already an amazing service and it has kept growing and offering us new functions and now a very interesting one is coming. Now we can send photos or videos from OneDrive on our Android devices to our Chromecast. A way to comfortably transmit content to our television.

Send your photos and videos from OneDrive to your Chromecast

This new update incorporates support for Chromecast as the only new feature. This allows us to stream images or videos from our OneDrive to our TV. This is very useful for those who like to share their photos with their family and friends. This utility is similar to the solutions that Apple offers with its Apple TV.

So, if you are using an Android smartphone, but prefer to use OneDrive, you can now take advantage of the ability to send content to Chromecast. It was something more related to Google Photos, but now Android users can benefit from it as well. As always, it is recommended that you have a good internet connection to be able to take full advantage of this feature.

Excellent news that allows OneDrive to compete with Google Photos and establish itself as a great alternative. The Redmond giant in the absence of an ecosystem must compete with other operating systems to promote its services against those of Apple and Google. Against Google, they have the same tools, but against Apple, we already know that is not the case.

Either way, we’ll be on the lookout for new changes in OneDrive for Android, and we’ll share all the news. It appears that Microsoft continues to improve its services to be essential for users on any operating system.