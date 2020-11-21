OneDrive will allow us to exclude files from syncing

Microsoft has revealed that it is adding a new Office 365 policy. This will allow admins to automatically exclude selected file types from backups on OneDrive. The feature, which is expected to arrive next month, is currently available for Office Insiders on OneDrive (version 20.201), according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

OneDrive will better classify the synchronization of our folders and files

“This setting allows us to enter keywords to prevent the OneDrive sync app (OneDrive.exe) from uploading certain files to OneDrive or SharePoint. We can write full names, like “setup.exe” or use the asterisk

as a wildcard character to represent a character string, such as * .pst. The keywords are not case sensitive, ”the company explained.

When the setting is enabled, we need to prevent users from uploading new files that match the keywords specified in the exclusion list. In File Explorer, these skipped files will appear with a “do not enter” or forbidden icon in the Status column as shown below. Also, the change will be visible to OneDrive hub users, which is why the files won’t sync.

It should be noted that excluding specific files from syncing has been a request by UserVoice users for years. Enabling this setting will give Office 365 admins more flexibility than the “Block synchronization of specific file types” option already available in the Microsoft 365 admin center. Do you think this new policy is a welcome change for OneDrive and SharePoint? Let us know in the comments below.