OneDrive will finally have a 64-bit client in Windows 10

The reality is that Microsoft is too lax a company and this in turn affects developers who build their applications on Windows. The perfect example is the OneDrive client which will eventually cease to be a 32-bit app. And this is a problem that we will explain below, a problem and good news.

OneDrive finally goes 64-bit

The reality is that the vast majority of Windows 10 computers are 64-bit. The main limitation for which the jump was made was the limitation of RAM memory (as well as in the applications that we can open at the same time) which was up to 4 GB of RAM. This is why Apple at the time decided to switch to 64-bit in 2009 (although it accepted applications until 2018).

Today, Microsoft released its first version of OneDrive for Windows 64-bit in preview. This 64-bit version doesn’t include any new features, but it should work more efficiently on Windows 10 64-bit machines.

“The 64-bit version is the right choice if you plan to use large files, have a lot of files, and have a computer that is running a 64-bit version of Windows,” the OneDrive team tells us here. Please note that the 64-bit version of OneDrive can only be installed on AMD64 computers. Support for Windows 10 ARM computers will come later and we’ll need to use the 32-bit version for now.

In the Microsoft 365 admin center, the company also announced that the new 64-bit version will replace the current one as soon as it becomes available. The date for this change will be at the end of this month, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download the preview version of OneDrive 64-bit from this link.