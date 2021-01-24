LETTER SIZE

Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – January 23, 2021



The Online Marketing and Digital Strategy course is face to face in Alicante, Bilbao, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Pamplona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

More information on the Online Marketing and Digital Strategy course here

Promotions and discounts

Scholarships of up to 25% free English lessons

In digital marketing we can find online marketing, which through the use of internet techniques promotes and sells products and services. This course will allow you to develop commercial strategies through all the means made available to us on the Internet.

Professional outings

Online Marketing Management Online Media Planning Sales / Marketing Consultant Digital Online Content Project Management

Internship

Yes, 160 hours

Objectives of the Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course

Learn how to use the Internet to market a product or service, a brand or a business. Manage marketing, advertising and communication strategies in online media. Acquire skills to diversify the distribution channels of a company Plan and control the actions of an Online Marketing Plan

Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course Agenda: click here

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT