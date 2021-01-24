Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course
LETTER SIZE
Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course
BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – January 23, 2021
The Online Marketing and Digital Strategy course is face to face in Alicante, Bilbao, Barcelona, Malaga, Pamplona, Seville, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza.
More information on the Online Marketing and Digital Strategy course here
Promotions and discounts
Scholarships of up to 25% free English lessons
In digital marketing we can find online marketing, which through the use of internet techniques promotes and sells products and services. This course will allow you to develop commercial strategies through all the means made available to us on the Internet.
Professional outings
Online Marketing Management Online Media Planning Sales / Marketing Consultant Digital Online Content Project Management
Internship
Yes, 160 hours
Objectives of the Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course
Learn how to use the Internet to market a product or service, a brand or a business. Manage marketing, advertising and communication strategies in online media. Acquire skills to diversify the distribution channels of a company Plan and control the actions of an Online Marketing Plan
Online Marketing and Digital Strategy Course Agenda: click here
* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.
HRDigital
SEND YOUR COMMENT