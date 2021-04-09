only 0.18% of people vaccinated had side effects

Publication: Friday April 9, 2021 4:00 PM

In Spain, a total of 985,528 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 until March 21 with the preparation Astrazeneca, of which only 1792, 0.18%, reported having suffered adverse effects, in particular fever, headache and muscle pain.

These are figures from the fourth “ Pharmacovigilance report on COVID-19 vaccines ”, which the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) made public this Friday and which reports that, out of the total of 6,125,119 vaccine doses administered up to this period, 11,182 adverse event reports were received (0.18%).

In the document, Aemps warns of “certain adverse events” of localized inflammation in people vaccinated with Pfizer serum who had previously received filler injections under the skin of the face (eg, hyaluronic acid) , resulting if confirmed, the technique The technical data sheet and the leaflet of the drug will be updated.

Spain has detected five cases of venous sinus thrombosis until March 21. For the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps), “the causal relationship with the vaccine cannot be excluded”, but maintains that the vaccine no longer involves a “global risk” of thrombus.

“Although it has not yet been possible to identify specific risk factors such as age, sex or a history of bleeding disorders, the causal relationship with the vaccine cannot be excluded” , says Aemps in his fourth vaccine pharmacovigilance report.

One of these cases involved death. Reported cases of thrombosis, however, are “very rare” and occur with low platelet counts within the first 14 days after vaccination.