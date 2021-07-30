Only 12% of managers in the tech sector in Spain are women

Over the past two decades, great strides have been made in addressing the gender gap, especially in sectors associated with male profiles, such as technology. However, much remains to be done both nationally and internationally, as recent studies highlight.

Currently, only 11.5% of CEOs in tech and telecommunications companies are women, far below other sectors such as financial services and real estate and basic materials, industry and construction, where the percentage of women in management bodies is over 20%. This situation is similar internationally, where 1 in 10 professionals in managerial positions is a woman.

Por reas de empresa, el 12% de las directivas en aquellas relacionadas con la direccin y estrategia tecnolgica son mujeres, mientras que otros departamentos como recursos humanos (36%), direccin financiera (32%) o Marketing (25%) estn muy por on.

Devo adds two new women to its management team and a former one at Microsoft

In light of these results, Devo, the native cloud security and data analysis technology of Spanish origin, has announced the incorporation of two new professionals to its management team, which already represents 19% of its workforce, i.e. almost double the international average. This percentage is even higher in Spain, already above 20%, more than 8 percentage points above the national average.

“Over the past two years, Devo has made great strides in becoming the market leader in cloud native log analytics and security. Devo has achieved this, in part, by recruiting women at the peak of their careers. a step further, ”says Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. “We have made significant investments in products and people, doubling the headcount and hiring the best talent in the industry across all departments and levels. With this latest wave of executive recruiting, I could not be more satisfied and confident that we will achieve great accomplishments in the years to come. “

Jennifer Grunebaum, who becomes the company’s CFO, and Adrianna Gugel, who becomes vice president of product management and security operations, have joined the leadership team. Likewise, Devo also announced the hiring of Gunter Ollmann as the new CSO.

Over the past year, Devo’s workforce has continued to grow, increasing by over 50%. With these new leaders, the company continues to add industry giants to its client portfolio, such as American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), Match and CipherTechs, with annual growth of 139%.

