Only 16.5% of data science resumes are for women

The figures are slightly different depending on the vacancy in question: when the position is software engineer, the number of female CVs drops to 9.6%

The tech industry is still much more male than female. This was confirmed by Prenomics, a data science consulting firm, after analyzing the personnel selection data of the last two years: out of the 109 CVs received during this period to occupy software engineer positions (frontend and backend), data scientist and business analyst consultant, only 18 were women, representing 16.5% of CVs.

From Prenomics, they point out that the figures are slightly different depending on the vacancy in question: when the position is software engineer, the number of female CVs drops to 9.6%; In contrast, for positions in data science or analytical consulting, the figure is 22.8%. These figures correspond to the smallest number of STEM (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) students in Spain.

Roger Agustn, CEO of Prenomics, regrets the persistence of the gender gap in the sector. “Whatever the reason, we see that girls are not yet screened en masse in technical professions. Neither in the field of data analysis nor in the field of software development. It’s a great shame in a world where technology and analytics play an increasingly important role. And, most importantly, taking into account that when we receive resumes from women, we tend to like their profiles and the selection ratios are in line with those of men in data science and much higher in programming ”.

