Only 20% of Spanish Global Compact entities set goals to improve female leadership

For yet another year, SDG 5 on gender equality is positioned as one of the most widely used among Spanish companies, being the first for all companies adhering to the United Nations Global Compact in Spain and being part of of the five priority SDGs for Ibex 35 companies. These data are a representation of the commitment of the Spanish economic fabric in favor of gender parity, which also indicates it as one of the most urgent challenges at the national level1 .

Given the importance of this issue, the United Nations Global Compact in Spain dedicated a special section in its publication “Communicating Progress 2020: A Call for Sustainable Action and Trade Reports”, to analyze measures and the actions developed by Spanish companies in relation to this objective of the Agenda 2030.

More specifically, the study reveals that 96% of the entities adhering to the initiative have policies or practices that include gender issues and 80% indicate that they have non-discrimination policies. Regarding IBEX35 entities, 86% (80% in 2019) include the existence of equality plans in their reports.

Although these data are really encouraging, we must not forget that, in order to achieve the objectives set in the United Nations Agenda for Humanity, it is essential that companies set themselves ambitious objectives in this area. In this sense, 66% of the companies in the stock market index set themselves measurable objectives in terms of gender equality and 41% of the entities adhering to the Global Compact in Spain are committed to setting objectives to achieve a balanced representation of women and men. gender in their organizations. Regarding the objectives of exiting the glass ceiling, 18% of the entities consulted have public objectives to improve the representation of women on the board of directors and general management bodies, a percentage which rises to 21% if we are talking about middle managers .

According to Cristina Sánchez, executive director of the United Nations Global Compact in Spain, “again, the data shows a gap between commitment and action. It is true that Spanish companies are very committed to gender equality, but it is imperative that they set themselves measurable objectives that allow them to follow and be more ambitious because, at the current rate, we We will not achieve gender parity until 2100. This is why in the Global Compact, we have different tools and initiatives, such as the Target Gender Equality program, which support companies on their path towards the empowerment of women and effective equality across the workforce. “

What actions are Spanish companies taking to achieve SDG 5?

As for the specific actions aimed at achieving this objective, the most popular among companies are those aimed at ensuring pay equity. More specifically, 69% of the entities consulted indicate that they have actions in terms of pay equity as a measure of progress in terms of equality without appreciating a distinction between large and small organizations. If the information provided by IBEX35 in its reports is analyzed, 40% includes quality information on the ratios of base salary and remuneration of women to men for each category.

On the other hand, the application of work reconciliation measures is an issue which takes on weight in relation to equal opportunities within the company. According to the report, these have increased significantly, being implemented by 89% of Ibex 35 and by 73% of Spanish Global Compact companies consulted, reflecting an increase of almost 40% in this second case.

Also with regard to the promotion of female leadership, human resources policies and processes focused on the retention and promotion of women are implemented by almost half of the companies consulted. However, the inclusive supply and support of women entrepreneurs is at the bottom of the actions implemented with 7.6%.

Finally, although these efforts are an important step, the implementation of the actions will not be effective without adequate training for all employees. In this sense, there are important differences between large companies and SMEs when it comes to diversity and inclusion training. This is achieved by 43% of large companies, a percentage that is halved (21%) in the case of SMEs.

