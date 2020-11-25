Deliveroo analyzes the new eating habits in companies generated by the pandemic

Only 25% of companies have changed the way they offer their food services despite lockdowns and teleworking

The pandemic and the resulting partial return to offices has generated new guidelines for office food and could lead to increased benefits for employees in this area. For example, 30% of companies that use the Deliveroo for Business service said they would expand corporate meal benefits for employees if the pandemic spreads. According to respondents, the number of people who eat in the office has decreased very significantly. Just over a year ago, 8 in 10 businesses reported that over 50% of their employees ate in the office. Currently, only 2 in 10 report that more than 50% of employees who have returned to work eat in the office.

In this line, the companies questioned continue to emphasize that offering dietary benefits to employees has an impact on their well-being and the productivity of companies. Indeed, and despite the health crisis, 70% of companies continue to offer food services to employees, most in the same format (the most common being subsidized food), but 25% have changed the way they are offered to employees. employees. adapt them to the situation. Thus, some of the new food products offered by companies include credits for ordering food at home (35%), food vouchers redeemable on the platform, such as Gourmet Checks (30%) and baskets of Christmas products ( 26%). Additionally, although to a lesser extent, food is offered for virtual team meetings (22%), food gift cards (17%), and large virtual events, such as Christmas dinner (13 %).

These are the main conclusions that emerge from the 2nd edition of the “Return on Investment (ROI) of Corporate Meals” report, an in-depth analysis conducted by Deliveroo for Business, Deliveroo’s corporate food delivery division, among companies that offer this service. Deliveroo for Business works with companies to provide catering services for internal or external events, subsidized office food for lunches and dinners, and subscription models for the delivery of products such as fresh fruit or beverages, among others.

Ignacio Zaera, Director of Deliveroo for Business, explained that “this year has been a challenge for companies and it is striking that in general they have decided to maintain, adapt or increase the benefits in terms of food. for employees, instead of removing them. The return on these types of benefits continues to be very high, delivering essential value to businesses in terms of productivity and engagement with workers. At Deliveroo, we have also adapted the offer to seek to better cover the new habits resulting from the pandemic ”.

More time for food and stricter protocols, the most common changes

The survey reflects some of the changes that the health emergency and the new reality of teleworking are bringing about in the eating habits of employees during the week. If in the 2019 edition the report pointed to a tendency to shorten the time spent on food in offices in order to reduce the length of the working day, in 2020 there is a slight tendency to extend this deadline.

Thus, according to the survey, back in the offices, companies have observed an increase in the number of employees who spend between 1 and 2 hours eating. If in 2019, only 5.7% spent this time on food, now almost 17% do so. The most common duration is between 30 and 60 minutes, but in 2019 74% of employees allocated this time, and now only 61% do so this year. In addition, 22% spend less than 30 minutes, a figure that remains compared to the previous edition.

On the other hand, if we look at all employees (including those who telework), 22% of companies surveyed by Deliveroo underline the tendency to reduce the time spent eating, in line with what is happening in other European countries. However, 8% reported that their employees increased the time spent on food.

The health crisis and the need to reduce the opportunities for contagion have forced companies to put in place rigorous safety protocols for employees who currently visit their offices. To ensure food security, the vast majority of companies say they have implemented more flexible working hours (62%), as well as meal times to avoid crowds in catering establishments (50%). Other measures in this regard allow employees to eat at their workstation (28%) and boost individual food product orders thanks to services such as Deliveroo, an initiative led by 13% of the companies surveyed.

The positive impact on productivity and well-being remains very high

As the first edition of the report noted, providing meal benefits to employees has a positive impact on both their productivity and well-being. And so companies continue to express it despite the current situation.

Almost 70% of the companies surveyed assess with more than 7 out of 10 the positive impact on productivity of the offer of free or subsidized meals to employees, a balance that remains stable compared to last year.

In contrast, the number of companies that highly or fully value the impact on welfare of these types of benefits increases, from 80% to 86% the number of companies that assess the positive impact of the food offer as notable or exceptional. in the office.

