Only 57% of ESO students in Navarra know what ETA was and only 0.5% know about the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco

Awareness of terrorism is fading among young people at an alarming rate. According to one of the largest surveys carried out among adolescents, in which 1. 156 ESO students in Navarra have participated, only the 57% know what ETA was, and only 0.5% identify the murder of Miguel Ángel Blanco. The attack best known by the students is that of Carrero Blanco (the survey does not provide what percentage knows him, although according to sources from the technical team that have carried out the survey, they assure that it is also “very small”). The survey was presented this Thursday in Pamplona, ​​coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the end of the band, by the Minister of Education of the Provincial Government, Carlos Gimeno, who plans to implement the next course teaching units on “memory and prevention of terrorism” in educational centers. ETA killed in Navarra 42 people, and 854 in total, counting the police officer Jean-Serge Nèrin in France.

The study also reflects that a 26% of students consider that the use of violence “may be justified in some case to obtain political ends”, a 52% think not and a 22% do not know or do not answer.

The survey was sent in May to all secondary schools in the community autonomous and was aimed at a total population of 28. 355 ESO students, who have, in general, between 11 and 16 years. That is, the oldest were six years old when ETA announced its end in 2011.

Asked if they can identify any terrorist group that has acted in Navarra in the last decades, only a 44% answered yes, a 37% say no and a 19% does not know or does not answer. Asked specifically if they know what ETA was, a 57% said yes; a 29% answered: “I sound, but I could not pin down”; 9% do not know and 5% do not answer.

Knowledge of other types of terrorism is lower. A 51% say they know what jihadist terrorism is; a 18% extreme terrorism right, and a 11% the GAL.

The 75% of students believe that terrorism is “a current problem”. But it is striking that only one 18 % of this consider it “a current problem in Navarra” and, simultaneously, a 38% consider “It is probable that today there may be terrorist attacks” in the provincial community (in front of a 31% who do not see it probable and another 31% who do not know or does not answer).

When those who answered affirmatively to the question of whether they thought there was a potential risk of an attack in Navarra were asked to say what group or type of terrorism they thought could lead to out, a 22% answered that ETA, although the most frequent was the blank answer.

The survey asks the adolescents several statements about the use of violence and they are asked what they think about it. Faced with the phrase “No political project is more important than the right to life of a person”, a 58% totally agree and a 21% quite agree (opposite 5% strongly disagree, 4% slightly agree and a 12% who do not know or do not answer). Faced with the statement of “Any violent action that violates the dignity of a person must be rejected”, a 48% is totally agree, and a 23% strongly agree .

Three-quarters of those surveyed (the 76% affirm that “knowledge about terrorism is very important “, In front of a 14% who see it as unimportant. The percentage of those who believe that knowing “the reality of terrorism can help prevent violent actions justified by a part of society from occurring again” is, however, significantly lower: a 60% think so, a 18%, no, and a 22% do not answer.

More than half of the respondents affirm that their knowledge about terrorism is scarce (47%) or null (7%), while a 39% qualify it as sufficient and 7% as high.

The survey has been carried out by the Observatory of Social Reality of the Department of Social Rights of the Government of Navarra , at the request of the Department of Education, while the work was carried out by a demoscopic company and coordinated by Marta Rodríguez Fouz, professor at the Public University of Navarra.

Memory and prevention school terrorism

The Government of Navarra is now going to include in the educational curriculum of ESO and Baccalaureate several didactic units on “Memory and prevention of terrorism”. The Minister of Education, Carlos Gimeno, has asserted that these didactic units are endorsed by the Terrorism Memorial Center and by the Victims of Terrorism Foundation. For now, they are proposed as didactic units that seek to promote values ​​of rejection of terrorist violence and respect for the victims and that the centers can work as one more educational resource. For the next school year, Education is studying whether to incorporate these units as an ordinary curricular proposal so that it can be applied in all classrooms of the Navarrese educational system.

The survey, said the counselor Gimeno, is It is part of the initiative to introduce the didactic units on the subject in the curricula of the ESO and Baccalaureate. “In a society like Navarra, working with young people is even more important than in other societies, to build new models of relationship and coexistence that definitively overcome the social divisions and conflicts generated by the different types of violence that have been suffered. in our society ”, stated the Gimeno.

Luis Campos, director of the Observatory of Social Reality, has warned that the percentage of students who justify the use of violence for political purposes make it more necessary information and prevention work and has warned against the “trivialization” that this percentage reflects. Campos has also pointed out that the justification of violence for political purposes is higher among boys, 29%, than among the girls, 23%.

The terrorist group ETA murdered 42 people in the Autonomous Community of Navarra during its 34 years of history. The first fatality of the gang in Navarre territory was the commander of the Armed Police, Joaquín Imaz, assassinated on 26 November 1977 in the surroundings of the bullring of Pamplona. He was shot from behind as he approached his car, parked at the scene. 26 years later, the 30 May 2003, the band committed its two latest murders in provincial territory. The victims were the national policemen Julián Embid and Bonifacio Martín. The terrorists planted a sticky bomb in the vehicle in which they were traveling to the town of Sangüesa, where they were dedicated to issuing the DNI to citizens.

In the whole of Spain, the last fatal attack by the band took place on 30 July 2009 in Mallorca, and one of the two victims was Diego Salvà Lezaun, from 27 years, born in Pamplona, ​​although raised on the island.

Between the first and last murder committed by ETA in Navarra, 26 years of terror. In the list of fatalities there are but also civilians, such as Alfredo Aguirre, from 12 years old, who died in the Old Quarter of Pamplona when he was hit squarely by a bomb.

One of the key dates in the citizen response to the terrorist gang was on May 6, 1998. That day ETA murdered Tomás Caballero, UPN spokesperson in the Pamplona City Council, at the door of his house. The murder shocked the city, which came out to demonstrate in a massive way.

