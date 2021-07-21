LETTER SIZE

Only 7% of training contracts lead to permanent contracts

In large companies (more than 500 employees on the workforce), from 2014 to 2020 only 10% of training contracts and 11% of internship contracts were completed

BY RRHHDigital, 01:30 – 21 July 2021



Smaller companies are the ones that concentrate and use training and internship contracts the most, according to a report prepared by CCOO with data from SEPE. Indeed, over the period 2014-2020, 74% of training and apprenticeship contracts and 50% of those in internship modality came from micro-enterprises, i.e. companies with a maximum number of employees. of 25 employees. On the contrary, this occurs in large companies which have more than 500 employees on the workforce, in which in the same period only 10% of training contracts and 11% of internship contracts registered in employment offices have been made. .

Two contract models for the current sales training model

According to this study, over the last 14 years, out of all workers who entered the company with a training and apprenticeship contract, only 7% continued with a permanent contract, even decreasing to 2% between 2013-2014. .

In the case of the internship modality for qualified personnel, that is to say university students or students in vocational training, from 2007 to 2020, it was recorded that one in four young people hired under this modality had continued in the company with a defined contract.

