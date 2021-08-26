The importance of the succession plan: only 9% of family businesses reach the third generation

Family businesses are, without a doubt, one of the main engines of the Spanish economy, since they represent 90% of all private businesses. However, their limited ability to survive in the event of a generation change sounds all alarms.

From Circulo Legal Barcelona, ​​they assure that currently, “the life expectancy of this type of companies is less than 10 years since their creation, and of those which manage to emerge unscathed from this first challenge, only 9% reach the third generation “.

This problem causes unease both for the affected families and for the economy of the country as a whole, since family businesses represent more than 65% of the GDP. Jorge Fernndez, lawyer and partner at Crculo Legal Barcelona, ​​explains that “the success of a company’s succession has become one of the main concerns today and, in addition, the impact of COVID-19 accentuated this problem and He created a critical situation for this type of business. “

The keys to the survival of a family business

The main factor that has triggered this problem is that proper planning for the generational transition of the company is not carried out. Currently, only 28% of these businesses have a succession plan. In order to remain well positioned in the market and to face possible threats from the sector, it is essential that the nucleus which constitutes the family business is solidly consolidated. Likewise, the philosophy and values ​​of the company must be present in each member of the family who will later become owners of the family.

“The preparation of a Family Protocol is a solution which will not allow lost ends. This document includes aspects such as the conditions of access to the company, the functions that the members of future generations will exercise or the values ​​which characterize business. business “, assures Fernndez. However, the lawyer adds that” only 10% of companies consider it necessary to develop a plan of this type, and this can become a serious mistake, since the rate of triple survival if the family protocol is worked out “.

It is fundamental to plan in advance how the generational change will take place, as the incorporation of new members into a certain position can lead to changes in the structure of the company. From Circulo Legal, they also propose to prepare a Due Diligence as a document prior to the drafting of the Family Protocol: “This document, in this context, serves to have a true picture of the situation in which the company finds itself. , at all levels: legal, fiscal, social, corporate, contractual, among others. For this reason, Due Diligence is configured as an objective and transparent starting point, which allows, on the basis of the economic model, to determine where the company is located and where it can target the short and medium term ”, explains Jorge Fernndez.

