only five communities stop applying their remaining doses

Publication: Saturday March 13, 2021 3:15 PM

Andalusia, Catalonia, Castile and León, the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands cease applying the remaining doses of the AstraZeneca batch. They do so as a preventive measure, as they have specified, while investigating the thrombi detected in around thirty people across Europe. “The number of cases is so small that it is possible to think that there will be no more problems, but I understand that the population and those they lead are afraid,” said Milagros García, former director of WHO and doctor of medicine.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet found a cause and effect relationship. AstraZeneca vaccine is considered safe and WHO approves its continued use. Indeed, Tedris Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, recalled that “the European Medicines Agency has declared that there is no link between the vaccine and thrombi, and that it can continue to be used during investigations ”.

In Spain, which received 228,000 doses in February, Health has not confirmed any cases of thrombosis. According to pharmacovigilance data, only 69 adverse effects have been reported, none serious per 100,000 doses administered. “What we were trying to see is if these citizens had asymptomatic COVID which, since it has a large vascular affectation, could affect them more than others who have not passed COVID,” stressed Milagros García .

This would be 30 cases out of five million people: a tiny percentage, according to experts. Although, for one reason or another, the AstraZeneca vaccine remains in the spotlight. For now, we have learned that the company has acknowledged that it will only be able to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to countries in the European Union during the first half of the year, a third of all of these. he had agreed with the European Commission, because of export restrictions in third countries.