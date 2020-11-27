only for asymptomatic and throughout December

Madrid

Updated: Friday, November 27, 2020 11:11 AM

Published on: 11/27/2020 10:37

Madrid’s Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero, has detailed the strategy for carrying out antigenic tests in pharmacies that he will present to the Ministry of Health for approval, an option that will only be addressed to people who “do not have no symptoms “. of COVID-19.

Only pharmacists and regular assistants, regents or substitutes of a pharmacy office who have passed the “knowledge updating courses” accredited by the Official Order of Pharmacists can take the tests.

In all cases, pharmacies’ participation in the test plan will be voluntary and they will be able to take advantage of one of the two models offered “depending on the municipality where the office is located”.

The first model is that formed by pharmacies which can carry out the tests during their opening hours and which must have a “circuit of access to the limited area where the test is carried out”. The second group is made up of pharmacies who decide to choose to perform the tests after their closure to the public and who must provide the Administration with the specific timetable for this purpose.

In both cases, establishments must have a specific area which will be disinfected after each test and which must have natural or mechanical ventilation and an information area for issuing documentation and hygiene recommendations. sanitary facilities.

The adviser also explained that “pharmacies will collect from the patient the necessary data which is correct for the subsequent communication of the results to the public health department”, which will be done through the “secure connection line to access the information such as electronic prescription “.

Escudero explained that the intention of the Community of Madrid is “to speed up the whole start-up process” and ensure that “if the ministry contacts this week”, it will activate the strategy, so that the tests can be started in pharmacies “for the whole month of December”. “We hope that the Ministry of Health will approve it as soon as possible,” he said.

This is a plan developed in collaboration with the Official College of Pharmacists of Madrid, the Spanish Society of Family and Community Pharmacy, the Federation of Spanish Pharmacists’ Businesses and the Association of Pharmaceutical Entrepreneurs of Madrid.