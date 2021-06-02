Opening of the world’s first transparent floating swimming pool in London: Opening of the world’s first transparent floating swimming pool in London

Strong points:

The world’s first floating and transparent swimming pool opened in London, the British capital. It is called “Sky Pool”. This whole pool is 82 feet long and stands at a height of 115 feet from the road. This swimming pool was created by connecting the 10th floor of two buildings in the Nine Elm district in South West London. People flocked to bathe in this transparent pool and her photos are shared a lot on social media.

According to Embassy Garden, the pool area can hold around 50 tons of water. The pool also has a rooftop bar and spa. According to reports, it was designed by structural engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan. Embassy Garden shared more about it on Instagram. He indicates that the pool can hold 148,000 liters of water.

Embassy Garden said a person bathing in it can float in the air about 35 meters between two residential buildings. He said it was the first such floating, transparent swimming pool in the world. He said that the idea to make this pool came in 2013. After that, the team looked for the place. During this time, the idea was to make such a transparent pool in which people bathing could see below and people passing by the road could also see the sky above. Finally this pool is now ready.