opens with 240 beds, 111 professionals and cost about 100 million

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:14 AM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso inaugurates its flagship project: the pandemic hospital of the Isabel Zendal hospital. The “hospital hospital”, as the president of the Community once defined it, has been harshly criticized by the opposition, unions and health groups, who called for a demonstration at the gates on the day of its opening. opening this Tuesday.

Opening: Isabel Zendal opens a month late. It was announced in the summer, it was going to open in October, the construction companies delivered the works on October 31, although the work continued and now, with a delay, this December 1 is inaugurated.

Beds: The new hospital will have 240 hospital beds, as well as 16 intensive care stations and 32 intermediate care stations. The pledge is 1,000 beds which, according to the community, will be opened as needed.

Health: 669 professionals were approached by the Ministry of Health for the opening, even if, shortly after the start of the new center, only 111 volunteers came forward. The staff will be supplemented by professionals hired to strengthen the coronavirus crisis. In addition, the Community of Madrid has announced that it will renew the 11,324 professionals hired to support the coronavirus until June 30 due to the current situation.

Who will be the staff at Isabel Zendal Hospital?

From the Community, they insist on the fact that the integration of professionals will be done gradually according to the care needs which must be followed at all times.

For Isabel Zendal to start up, 669 healthcare professionals are needed, with the following breakdown by category:

Optional. 103 doctors Nurses: 247 Physiotherapists: 8 Social workers: 6 Technician in prevention of occupational risks: 1 Technicians in diagnostic radiology: 39 Technicians in laboratory: 6 Nursing assistants: 179 Pharmacy assistants: 7 Assistants: 60 Administrative assistants for admission and patient care: 8 Administrative assistants and administrative care workers: 8: 5

Cost: The hospital, which cost around one hundred million euros, or double the expected, has 80,000 square meters of built area, including five inpatient departments, with an area of ​​10,500 square meters each, and has capacity of approximately one thousand patients and 50 intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

Without emergency plans: the workers’ commissions ensure that the Ministry of Health has convened the unions to take care of the staffing this Tuesday at 12:30 pm, after the opening ceremony of the pandemic hospital. CCOO will again require that they return and hire specific staff to start this hospital without removing workers from the SERMAS hospital network. Likewise, he will demand the centre’s emergency plans, safety assessment and occupational risk prevention.

In the future, three pavilions and 1000 beds

According to the Community, Isabel Zendal Nurse Hospital has three inpatient departments of 10,500 square meters each. It will have a total of 1,000 beds organized in a modular fashion around nursing controls.

The 16 intensive care stations will have the capacity to adapt to negative pressure, the main purpose of which is to prevent the spread of microorganisms to other rooms or open spaces, and with state-of-the-art equipment and double door locking systems.

A fourth pavilion, measuring almost 8,000 square meters, will be used for storage and logistics. It is 12 meters high for its maximum use by robotization and will house the warehouse of the Madrid health service.