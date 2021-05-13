Operation against urban corruption in Valencia with the arrest of the government sub-delegate and Alfonso Grau

The delegate of the government of the Valencian Community has decided to immediately dismiss the sub-delegate of the government in Valencia, Rafael Rubio, after being arrested this morning in connection with Operation Azud. In a statement, they indicate that they respect, “how could it be otherwise”, the actions of the justice system.

According to sources close to the Europa Press debates, Rubio was arrested at his home and is accused of having participated in the judgment of various infrastructures on public land in exchange for bites.

Alongside Rubio, the UCO would have arrested, according to sources familiar with the matter, Alfonso Grau, who was the right-hand man of the former mayor of Valencia, Rita Barberá. Several media also report the arrest of her daughter, a businessman and ten other people.

The Azud case is being processed before the Court of instruction number 13 of Valence and alleged bites with supposedly fictitious invoices that several contracting companies of public works of the city of Valence would have carried out, among others, to the cabinet of lawyers José María Corbín, brother-in-law of the former mayor Rita Barberá.

The case, which began more than three years ago, is open for offenses of corruption, falsification of documents, money laundering, against the Treasury and trading in influence.