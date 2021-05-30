Opposition politics in Antigua on the return of Mehul Choksi – Whidbey Daily News

Opposition parties have stated opposition to the Antigua government’s decision to extradite Mehul Choksi from Dominica to India. Opposition groups called for Mehul Choksi to be a citizen of Antigua.

Opposition politics in Antigua on the return of Mehul Choksi

New Delhi. The government of India and government agencies may have to do more to bring Mehul Choksi to India. This is because of the presence of opposition parties in Antigua. Opposition parties have stated opposition to the Antigua government’s decision to extradite Mehul Choksi from Dominica to India. Opposition groups called for Mehul Choksi to be a citizen of Antigua. It cannot be handed over to any such country. The Antigua government should take steps to protect its citizens. Just now the matter has reached the court.

The government of Antigua came under attack from the opposition

The Antigua government has suffered a lot from the opposition over Mehul Choksi. According to United Progressive Party leader Harald Lovell, citizens of Antigua cannot be extradited to another country under the law. He said Mehul Choksi would have to return to Antigua and Barbuda. He also said that he was not in favor of Mehul Choksi, but that he had certain rights as a citizen of Antigua. Several cases have been registered against him. He should be prosecuted. After which a decision on extradition should be taken. He accused Prime Minister Gaston Brown of failing to take proper action for the extradition of Mehul Choksi despite a request from India.

Suspicion of kidnapping

The opposition leader said Choksi may have been abducted, with the government involved. He was afraid he could not get off the boat, even if he did, he would not be alone. So why weren’t the rest of the people arrested? Why no action was taken against the captain of the boat and others. By the way, an investigation is underway into how Choksi reached Dominica? But the opposition leader has accused the government of collusion. The Leader of the Opposition, however, did not name the people involved in the conspiracy.

Feelings of insecurity in others

According to the Prime Minister of Antigua, if Choksi is brought back here, he will get legal help. Which the Opposition objected to. He said he would have to face the law for being a Choksi citizen. If Choksi is handed over to India, the investment program will create a sense of insecurity among those seeking Antigua citizenship.

