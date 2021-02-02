Orange, certified employer of reference in Spain

Orangesuma already has fourteen years of successive recognitions that certify the company as a benchmark employer in Spain. Likewise, the Orange Group has also revalidated the prestigious Top Employer 2021 certification in the Europe and World categories, thus approving the parent company of Orange Spain, as well as its subsidiaries, as leading employers and with a strategic orientation. clear on well-being and health. development of the people who make up their teams.

The recognition granted each year by the CRF Institute testifies to Orange’s commitment to the continuous improvement of the work and personal environment of its professionals, which is reflected in human resources policies and good human practices.

In this year 2021, 103 companies have acceded to the seal in Spain, exceeding the demanding standards set by Top Employers Institute in its survey of best practices in human resources. This analysis covers six areas of the people domain, divided into 20 different themes, such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, training, learning, well-being and diversity and inclusion, among others.

As indicated by Berta Durn, Director General of Human Resources of Orange Spain, we consider in our case that “the excellent adaptation of the company to the new scenario posed by the pandemic, with measures ranging from teleworking to virtual -the whole organization during confinement until the support of teams and people to help them manage an exceptional situation and uncertainty. This was achieved through continuous and transparent information via the intranet and from management; the development of communication and digital training tools; the continuity, despite the confinement situation, of major training programs such as the digitization of GGEE boarding, Agile, DATA / IA, Breaking Digital, Robotization, Cloud, 5G, etc. In addition, we have set up ad hoc health and prevention programs, and the possibility of psychological support if necessary. Our best guarantee is the satisfaction of all the people who make up the Orange Espaa team with the management we have carried out together in this complicated situation ”.

