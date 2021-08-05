Organization of Islamic Cooperation Pakistan: India reacted strongly to OIC statement on Kashmir

Dubai / New Delhi

The OIC, an organization of Islamic countries, once again intervened in the Kashmir issue at the request of Pakistan. On the occasion of the completion of the two-year repeal of Article 370 of Kashmir, the OIC issued a statement qualifying the measures taken in Kashmir as unilateral on August 5, 2019. Not only that, the OIC, speaking the language of Pakistan, also called on the Indian government to reverse this decision.

OIC cites UNSC proposal

The OIC has stated that it reiterates the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to self-determination and solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Ministers of OIC Foreign Affairs. The OIC Secretary General’s office also accused India of changing the demographics in Kashmir. The OIC also urged to intensify efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue in Kashmir in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution.

Pakistan Provides Information on Islam and Kashmir in Aim of Defaming India with OIC Help

India gave a firm response

India reacted strongly to the statements of the OIC Secretary General regarding the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that we categorically reject another unacceptable reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir issued by the OIC Secretary General. The OIC has no authority over matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. India also said that the OIC Secretary General should refrain from allowing special interests to exploit his platform for commentaries on India’s internal affairs.

OIC on Kashmir, Saudi Arabia did not support, Pakistani foreign minister threatened

The OIC came under the guise of Pakistan!

The Organization of Islamic Countries claims to be the leader of Muslim countries in the world. Pakistan is the founding member of this organization formed on September 25, 1969. India with the second largest population of Muslims in the world is not a member of this organization. Pakistan has been using this organization against India from the very beginning. The OIC has made statements against India on several occasions, particularly on the Kashmir issue. Since the formation of the Modi government in 2014, the attitude of this organization is perceived as very soft vis-à-vis India.

The OIC, an organization of Islamic countries involved in the conflict between Indian Muslims and Kashmir, wants to send a team

Pakistan challenged Saudi dominance in the OIC

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi challenged Saudi Arabia’s dominance in the OIC in 2019. In fact, when India abolished Jammu and Kashmir Articles 370 and 35A, Pakistan called on the OIC to give a firm response. But this organization, which flies the flag of Saudi Arabia, did not support Pakistan under pressure from India. In response to Qureshi’s statement, Saudi Arabia halted the supply of oil on loan to Pakistan and demanded immediate repayment of the second $ 3 billion loan.

India’s frankness towards the OIC, said – does not have the right to speak on the internal affairs of India

Pakistan did not surround India even at the UN

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Geneva, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Permanent Representative of Pakistan, have repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to corner India on the platform of UN. Whenever India has uttered all the lies of Pakistan with a loud tone. Not only that, except Pakistan, China and Turkey, all countries have supported India at the UN. This is the reason why Pakistan is now trying to defame India with the help of the OIC.