origin, age groups and efficiency

Publication: Tuesday April 13, 2021 4:08 PM

Janssen’s vaccine is the fourth approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), behind the well-known antidotes of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. WEspaña has 5.5 million doses in the second trimester, and has already established that it will be for people between the ages of 70 and 79.

The definitive jump in vaccination

Each dose results in a new person being immune to the coronavirus. Although it does not have the same effectiveness as Pfizer or Moderna (the percentages of the two companies, equipped with very advanced mRNA technology, have broken records in terms of vaccination), as defended by the EMA, this injection easily meets what you need from society to get back to normalcy. This vaccine was developed by the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen, itself a subsidiary of a much larger company: the American giant Johnson and Johnson.

In this case, unlike other injections, we are talking about a viral vector vaccine which, as the US Center for Disease Control (CDC) states, “contains a modified version of another virus (the vector) for their. give important instructions to our cells. “In other words, it is a more” classic “and recognizable type of injection, which finds its main virtue in the economy of doses.

How effective is the Janssen vaccine?

According to the EMA, it is a vaccine with “solid data” which meets “the criteria of efficacy, safety and quality”. Now, how was it tested and what is its measured ability to end the coronavirus?

The Janssen injection has been tested in the United States, in a study involving subjects from several regions of the world, such as South Africa, Latin America or the country of North America itself. .

A total of 44,000 people participated in the trials, although divided into two groups: on the one hand, 22,000 of them received the antidote, while the remaining 50% were given a placebo – a type of substance. which lacks healing capacity. useful to see the reaction of the population in this type of experiment.

For their part, the clinical results are clear-sighted: two weeks after the injection, there was a 67% reduction in the number of symptomatic cases of COVID-19 (there were only 116 cases left out of 19,630 people). In other words, this same percentage, according to the EMA, illustrates its effectiveness: 67%. This means that the vaccine was 67% effective.

However, according to the technical guide of the Interritorial Health Council, its ability to vaccinate is even greater: in the group of 65 years and over, the effectiveness reaches 82.4%, while in the group of 75 years and over it even amounts to 100%, so, according to this entity, its total effectiveness would increase to 76.7% at 28 days of vaccination, against 14 days measured by the EMA.

How is this vaccine stored?

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be stored and dispensed at a temperature between 2 and 8 degrees, like a regular refrigerator, and can be stored under stable conditions for two years at a temperature between -25 ° and -15 ° C ( in case it is frozen) and about 3 months of storage in the refrigerator. In other words, in addition to working with a dose, the logistics of its conservation are less complex than that of other vaccines.

However, according to Health recalls, after piercing the vial to extract the first dose, the rest of the vaccine should be used within 3 hours if stored at room temperature (maximum 25 ° C) or 6 hours if stored at refrigerator between 2 ° C and 8 ° C. “Once this period has elapsed, the vaccine must be thrown into the biological waste container”, specifies the entity.

Side effects?

Like any type of vaccine of this type, people who benefit from this injection are susceptible to mild side effects. Thus, according to Health, the most common side effects were pain at the injection site (over 40%), headache, fatigue and myalgia (around 30%), nausea (15%) and fever.

The EMA, in this line, insists that these “are usually mild or moderate and go away a few days after vaccination”. It also adds other types of effects to the list, such as injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and nausea. Also, in the Health document, it is recalled that the use of Paracetamol before the injection is not recommended (yes after, as treatment), because for the moment there is no “data on the impact of this drug on the immune response “.