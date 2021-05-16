origin of heavy metals on earth: rare isotope of plutonium on earth: isotope of plutonium on earth

Canberra

Five thousand feet deep in the largest and deepest Pacific Ocean on Earth, something has been discovered that is tied to the millions of years old history of our infinite space. Here, scientists discovered plutonium-244. This isotope appeared during explosive events in space millions of years ago. The half-life of this isotope is over 80 million years. With this discovery, a puzzle appeared before scientists: How did gold, uranium, and other heavy metals get to Earth?

According to the Australian Organization for Nuclear Science and Technology (ANSTO), our solar system was born from an explosive astronomical event 4.5 billion years ago. ANSTO took an ultra-sensitive measurement of plutonium isotopes and reported that the fusion of any two neutron stars resulted in heavy metals under the earth’s crust. According to astrophysical theories, heavy metals that come after iron in the periodic table cannot be born under normal conditions on earth.

These only come from supernovae, nuclear fusion inside a star, or other astronomical events. ANSTO Center for Accelerator Science scientist Michael Hauchkiss said: “It is not clear whether supernovas are so powerful that we can manufacture all of the elements we see today.” According to the study that Hauchkis carried out with colleagues, phenomena other than supernovae are also responsible for the manufacture of iron and plutonium isotopes.

According to research, rapid neutron capture processes occur in supernovae, which form heavy metals, but heavy metals found on Earth alone are difficult to form on the basis of these.

