Origins of coronavirus: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says premature to rule out COVID-19 lab leak

Berlin

The World Health Organization has refused to completely rule out the possibility of a Korana virus leak from the Wuhan laboratory in China. The WHO chief admitted it was too early to rule out the possibility of a link between the COVID-19 pandemic and a laboratory leak. In fact, China has dismissed claims of Corona leaking from the lab from the very beginning. At the same time, America and other countries believe that the corona virus originated from a laboratory in China.

Opinions of the WHO chief against China

The WHO chief said he was calling on China to be more transparent as scientists trace the source of the corona virus. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who typically differs from powerful member states on this issue, has now changed his stance, saying data from the international team that visited China earlier this year to Tracing the source of Kovid-19 was difficult.

WHO requests more information from China

Tedros said the Geneva-based United Nations health agency is asking China to be transparent and to cooperate on the information and data we requested at the start of the outbreak. He said it was too hasty to rule out that the virus came from the Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan. It should be noted that the WHO said in a report in March that the chances of the virus coming out of the lab are very low.

It is common. I myself have been a laboratory technician, I am an immunologist and I have worked in laboratories. Accidents happen in the lab.

Head of WHO

The world suspects the corona leak from the Chinese lab

In recent months, the idea that the global pandemic could come from the lab and that the virus was probably created. Especially because President Joe Biden in May asked the United States to also review the information received from this apprehension. Most scientists suspect that the corona virus originated in bats, but it is not clear whether it has reached humans in some way. The first case of corona virus infection in humans was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

“It is very important to see what happened in the laboratory”

Tedros said it is very important to see what happened in our labs, so that we can know whether or not the global epidemic is related to the lab. He said we need information, direct information, what the state of this lab was before and after the start of the global pandemic. China’s cooperation is very important and if we get all the information we can rule out the possibility of a link with the lab.