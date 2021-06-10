Osama Crocodile News: Ugandan man eating Osama crocodile has eaten 80 villagers and refuses to die

The whole world is still shaking with fear of Osama bin Laden, the Al Qaeda terrorist who killed hundreds of people in the September 11 attacks in America. You know there is another Osama in the world, one country that is wreaking havoc. This ‘Osama’ has so far chewed and digested 80 humans and is not ready to die even after much effort. Yes, we are talking about Osama Gharial, who has become a time for the Ugandan people. Due to the cruelty of this 16-foot-long alligator, locals in the village of Luganga in the African country of Uganda named it “Osama”. Many villagers believe that Osama bin Laden’s soul resides inside this alligator. For this reason, the inhabitants of the village of Luganga on the shores of Lake Victoria are afraid of Osama. Let’s share the full story of Osama Gharial.

Osama played Blood Holi, chewed 80 villagers

If you live in a village that has a beautiful lake on its shores, then nothing can be more beautiful than this one. But if there is a dangerous alligator in this lake, then your happiness may be in vain. Something similar is happening with the people of Luganga village in Uganda. Lake Victoria in Uganda is the largest lake in Africa and the second in the world. This lake is less known for its vastness and more because of the fear of Osama Gharial. This 75-year-old alligator found in the Nile has so far chewed on 80 people raw. In recent years, Osama has become another synonym for death in the village of Luganga. Between 1991 and 2005, Osama Gharial played Holi of blood and chewed raw 1/10 percent of the village’s population. Many stories about Osama’s cruelty are spread throughout the village. Osama used to melt and grab the children who went to fetch water from the lake and chew them. Not only that, Osama used to deliberately go under the fishing boats and drown them and eat the people sitting inside.

The name of the giant Lake Victoria crocodile was “Osama”

Due to the cunning, cruelty, and invincible ability of this giant alligator, the villagers began to call him Osama after Osama bin Laden’s name. Many villagers even believe that it is Osama himself who is present there in the form of a crocodile. A man, Paul, witnessed Osama’s horrific attack and somehow saved his life, but his brother was unlucky and he was killed. Paul said: ‘Osama jumped straight out of the water and jumped on the boat. I was sitting in the back of the boat and this part sank. Seeing death in front of me, I called for help but Osama had grabbed my partner Peter’s leg in his strong jaw and tried to drag him into the water. Peter was yelling at Osama to get out of his jaw. The fight between the two also lasted 5 minutes, but eventually the alligator took Peter into the water. Meanwhile, Peter could only say that the alligator had broken his leg. Paul said that a few days later we found Peter’s head and hand.

50 villagers, searching day and night, Osama was caught like this

The effect of Osama’s fear was that many villagers got up at night out of fear of him and begged God to save their lives. His prayers paid off and in 2005 he managed to catch Osama. During the search operation which lasted about seven days, Osama was trapped by 50 villagers. These villagers lured them to eat the cow’s lungs and Osama was caught. After that, the villagers tied him up with a strong rope and loaded him onto the pickup. However, Osama’s story did not end there. The villagers wanted to kill him immediately but this is not allowed in Uganda. Officials said Osama also has the right to life and cannot be killed as punishment. Instead, this giant creature was donated to the Alligator Breeding Center in Uganda. They hoped that the gharial would produce several giant alligators and that their leather could be exported to Italy and South Korea to make handbags. Since the arrival of Osama, the breeding center is now crowded with tourists. There are 5,000 alligators here waiting to be killed.