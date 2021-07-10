Óscar López, an old acquaintance of the PSOE, succeeds Iván Redondo as Chief of Staff to the Executive

Posted: Saturday July 10 2021 7:57 PM

From the president of the National Paradores to the chief of staff of the government of Pedro Sánchez. This is the change that López’s car will experience in the coming hours, a task in which he will replace an Iván Redondo that has been the key to the Prime Minister’s success, setting him the strategy to follow in his successive victories.

The departure of Redondo at his own request provokes the return of an old acquaintance of socialism, who became secretary general of the PSOE with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and organizational secretary with Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba.

López is therefore a figure of enormous weight within socialism, who was currently president of Paradores Nacionales after resigning his seat in the Senate in 2018.

This designation also has special reading after López, who was in the socialist leadership of the first stage of Sánchez, led Patxi López’s campaign in the primary process which both faced Susana Díaz.

In laSexta, López defended that Patxi López was “the answer to bring the PSOE together”, when he said his party had “the biggest problem in the last 30 years”.

Graduated in political science with the double specialty of international studies and public administration from the Complutense University of Madrid, Óscar López returns to the national scene after having held many positions within the PSOE, spokesperson at the Commission parliamentary control of RTVE to spokesperson for the Senate in place of María Chivite, current president of Navarre.