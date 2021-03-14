Otovo and Censolar promote young talents to boost solar energy in Spain

Otovo, a company specializing in the installation of solar panels in single-family homes, joins Censolar, the first international training center in solar technology, to jointly offer a unique educational experience to new professionals in renewable energies; a sector that will generate more than 18 million jobs in the coming decades, according to estimates by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Thanks to this initiative, Censolar students will be able to carry out their professional internship with the team of engineers, programmers and technical advisers of Otovo in Spain. In this way, students will be able to see first-hand how the residential self-consumption sector works in Spain and experience the rapid growth of a digital native company. Likewise, being an expanding company in our country, students who match the spirit of the company and adapt to its specific needs will have the opportunity to be part of the Otovo team and develop their career in a young and dynamic environment.

Iigo Amoribieta, CEO of Otovo in Spain, said: “We have chosen Censolar as an educational partner for its experience of more than 40 years in the sector and for its international presence, present in more than 20 Spanish speaking countries. We are sure that together we will form great professionals who will continue to promote solar energy in our country, in what must become an economic engine for Spain in the years to come ”.

For his part, Nstor Serrano, Commercial and Marketing Director of Censolar, said: “We are very happy to collaborate with Otovo, one of the leading and benchmark companies in residential self-consumption, in what will be an excellent opportunity for our students. With this agreement, we are helping to strengthen the essential training-business relationship, taking an active role in this challenge facing the Spanish economy and society ”.

