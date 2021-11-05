oughourlian-believes-that-this-is-not-the-time-to-separate-education-and-media-in-prisa

Joseph Oughourlian, president of PRISA, this Thursday at the XXII Huesca Journalism Congress. JavierBroto

The president of PRISA, Joseph Oughourlian, explained this Thursday that this is not the time dividing the company in two with the consequent separation of the education part (Santillana) from the media part (EL PAÍS, Cadena SER, Cinco Días and As ). “The credit market is very strong, we must take advantage of it to refinance the company,” said the main shareholder of PRISA, the publishing group of EL PAÍS. “I don’t see that it makes much sense to separate the assets. I don’t think the market would pay for this or help the company develop “, he added.

Oughourlian has participated this Thursday in the XXII Congress of Journalism of Huesca, which is held in the Aragonese city until this Friday. The French businessman has had a conversation with the director of elDiario.es, Ignacio Escolar, who has asked him about what he found when he arrived at the group, about the present situation and about future plans.

The president of PRISA has spoken about the role of the French media group Vivendi, of which he has clarified that “he does not want control of the company ”. At the end of October, this group sent a letter to PRISA in which they reported that the 21 of October had asked the Government for permission to authorize the purchase of up to 29, 9% of the capital group social. Currently the conglomerate already controls 9, 93%. “They have requested authorization to reach 29, 9% and that was interpreted as that they were going to do it , but it’s not what they said. It will depend. They have told the Government and they have told me that they do not want control. ”

Vivendi is in this moment at the center of a great controversy in France for the expansion of the CNews channel, which some consider as the French Fox News. Despite this, Oughourlian has pointed out that something like this would be unthinkable within the PRISA Group: “I have explained to them that, in my opinion, the world of the press in Spain is on the right and we have a fantastic gap which is the center left” .

The French financier explained during the talk that, upon arrival at PRISA, he found a company ” super mismanaged or unmanaged in the last 13 years, in the hands of your creditors especially and of people who did not know about management ”. “Finances must be at the service of a plan and instead we have 13 years working at the service creditors ”, he added.

Oughourlian considers that the group needs“ four or five years of tranquility ”In order to develop the business model. “We are going to seek peace of mind from the financial point of view, we are going to present a powerful industrial plan to grow and we must give people time. What is needed here is a bit of calm, long-term vision and investment ”. And he considers that it is counterproductive to be cutting every year without investing.

The director of elDiario.es has addressed also the “conspiracy theory” that maintains that the French businessman has altered the editorial line of EL PAÍS to “favor the Government”. “I have not changed the editorial line,” Oughourlian asserted. “It changed with the departure of Antonio Caño and the arrival of Sol and I was in favor of changing the editorial line for quite obvious reasons. From a center-left media we had become a right-wing media outlet, which was utter nonsense and was a betrayal of our readers ”. The businessman explained that when he entered as a director he focused on the economic part. And he added: “It hurt me to see how in some aspects in the dome we had become a political gambling house.”

Regarding the appointment of the current director of EL PAÍS, Pepa Bueno, has indicated that “it is to make a small revolution within our house, to return to the origin, it is to give the newspaper a face and a voice”.

Oughourlian has also referred to the EL PAÍS subscription model implemented in May 2020 and that it already has more than 120. 000 digital subscribers. “The question in Spain is to know which is the ceiling of the market, but at the moment it is not seen, we have just started”, he pointed out. “The subscription model changes several things for you. This contract that you have with your readers can be strengthened with this, it is your business model ”, according to the businessman. “Relying exclusively on readers is a fantastic opportunity,” he assured. “That paints a very, very interesting future for journalism.” However, he pointed out that it is important to manage the transition well because advertising is still very important.

has highlighted the global vocation of EL PAÍS: “We are at a very interesting point to be global because the values ​​of the left are global values.” This also happens, he added, due to the growth of the newspaper in Latin America and among the Latino population of the United States. Those values ​​are “the environment, feminism or inequality, which are global issues and you cannot think of them as national, French or Spanish issues. It gives me a lot of comfort that we are going to see Latin America grow and contribute a lot with our vision of the world in Spanish. ”

Awards of the journalism congress

The dean congress of journalism of Spain has awarded this year to Beatriz Navarro, journalist of La Vanguardia. Navarro received on Wednesday the XX José Manuel Porquet Journalism Award “for his career in the field of international information” as a correspondent for La Vanguardia in the United States and previously in Brussels. Navarro believes that the best way “to tell the world to a non-expert audience” is to “look for the little stories behind the big headlines.” In short, he said when collecting the award, “go, listen, ask and tell it, in order to arrive at original stories.”

The programmer and computer activist Jaime Gómez-Obregón is the winner in this edition of the Blasillo de Huesca Award 2021, which recognizes the ingenuity Spanish on the internet. Gómez-Obregón will collect the award on Friday, November 5 at the closing of the congress.

