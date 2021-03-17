Oumuamua piece of planet: the mysterious Oumuamua was a piece of planet from another solar system New study says: aliens or something like that, scientists tell the “ truth ” of a mysterious stone floating in the space

In 2017, a mysterious giant object passed very close to the earth. The origin and identity of this space object remain a mystery to scientists. Recently, Harvard University Professor Avi Loeb claimed that the Oumuamua space rock, or messenger seen on October 19, 2017, was in fact an alien plane. In the midst of that claim, another team of scientists have now said that this mysterious rock is traversing a path that clearly shows it originated from another solar system. With this, for the first time, scientists managed to identify an object in the middle of the stars. Let’s see what the problem is …

“ A space object hit the planet Oumuamua ”

The article, published in the American Geophysical Union Journal, gives another theory about the Oumuamua space rock. He says this asteroid was a fragment of a small planet in another solar system. Steven Desch, an astrophysicist at Arizona State University and co-author of this research, said we’ve probably revealed Oumuamua’s secret. We were able to tactically identify that this rock was a piece of a planet like Pluto from another planet. Desch and his co-authors estimate that around 50 million years ago, a space object struck the main planet of Oumuamua. After that, a piece of Oumuamua space object may have entered our solar system. Scientists said that once this space object reached the sun, its speed would have increased because the sun’s rays vaporized the ice-filled rock. Comets also move in the same way and are called the “rocket effect”.

Like Pluto, nitrogen is formed from ice!

Since the formation of the Oumuamua rock is not known, scientists concluded that this space object could be composed of nitrogen ice. It would be the same as the surface of Pluto or the planet Tritone of Neptun formed from nitrogen ice. When this rock approached our solar system, the sun’s rays must have started to melt its layer of frozen nitrogen. This space object first entered our solar system in 1995. No one knew it at the time and the result was that it had melted about 95% and has now turned to silver. By the time astronomers found out in 2017, it was late. He was away from the earth at a speed of 96,000 lakh per hour. In such a situation, he had a few weeks to study Oumuamua. It was studied using several telescopes but much information could not be found. Now this mystery has moved away from Asteroid Earth and its investigation is not possible with current technology.

Asteroids or comets, scientists are not yet in a position to decide

Oumuamua was previously considered a comet by scientists, but was neither made of ice nor gassed like comets or comets do. At the same time, its rotation, speed and rotation can only be determined by gravity, this shows that it is not an asteroid. The size and profile of this mysterious object does not match any of the comets or asteroids seen so far. Oumuamua is over a mile long but only 114 feet wide. The researchers said that Oumuamua’s frozen nitrogen composition could explain its size. Another author of this research, Alan Jackson, said that since the outer layer of this rock dried up due to sunlight, its shape has become largely flat. It is the same as soap, when its layer is crushed, it becomes flat.

Was the mysterious rock an alien spaceship?

Harvard University Professor Avi Loeb says the space rock that Oumuamua observed on October 19, 2017, was in fact evidence of extraterrestrial life. This was observed by the PAN-STARRS1 telescope at the University of Hawaii. The cigar-shaped object passed close to Earth at a speed of 1.96 lakh miles per hour and was considered to be a comet or an asteroid. However, Evie says it wasn’t a common space rock. It was an alien spaceship. Avi said that Oumuamua reflected a glow from the sun every eight hours. This indicated that he used to do a full rotation at his center every eight hours. No other space object has been found to be this size before it. Its luminosity was ten times that of normal comets or asteroids. Evie’s biggest claim as proof of her alien life is the effect of the sun’s gravity. He explained that the speed of space objects increases as they approach the sun and more slowly as they move away. However, this did not happen in Oumuamua. He also said that Oumuamua does not have a tail like a comet or an asteroid and it does not indicate any carbon. The path of his affair was quite strange in itself.