“Our challenge is not only to bring talents into companies, but to help them adapt internal talents to this new context”

Interview. Roberto Villar, National Sales Director of Adecco: “Our challenge is not only to provide talent to companies, but to help them adapt internal talent to this new context”

The pandemic has revolutionized the work environment. For a year now, companies have seen their operations disrupted and tried, against the clock, to adapt to the new environment, but what challenges are companies currently facing? How has the management and retention of talent varied? Which areas of work have been the most affected?

We were able to chat with Roberto Villar about all of this and more after his appointment as the new National Sales Director at Adecco. That’s what he told us.

Q. As Adecco’s new National Sales Director, what are your short and long term goals?

Our goals must at all times be aligned with those of our customers and society as a whole. Providing our clients with the flexibility and talents necessary for our business fabric to remain competitive must continue to be our maxim, but at the same time we have a shared responsibility to alleviate certain situations, among which I think the reduction of the youth unemployment rate is particularly relevant. They are the future and we have a responsibility to offer them a horizon, where the effort made in their studies is not fruitless.

Q. What are the main challenges in your role at a difficult time in the midst of a pandemic and a patent crisis at the worker and corporate level?

A moment like the present has come to accelerate the changes and transformation of business models already in full development in recent years – technological evolution, digitalization of processes, robotization and even teleworking – in many cases, these are no longer alternatives, but realities. it is necessary to continue to support to guarantee the solidity of companies in their reference sector. In this context, the main challenge on our part is not only to bring talents to companies, but also to help them evolve and adapt internal talents to this new context, for example, the process of increasing skills and re-qualification are currently at the heart of the HR strategy of most clients.

From a more internal perspective, I believe that in complex environments with great uncertainty, from my position I must do my best, so that the National Sales Department team is if possible closer to our customers, and we are very nimble in contributing alternatives to new scenarios that will surely continue to appear.

Q. At the organizational level, how does Adecco’s structure work to seek talent in different market niches? (If you can explain how the specializations work: Adecco Audiovisual, Adecco Hostelera, Adecco Logstica …)

For several years, we have taken the decision to guarantee a totally specialized approach to our clients, by equipping ourselves with tools, processes and experienced and trained professionals, to approach collaborative projects in a specialized format, guaranteeing a precise response to different demands of very visible in all sectors. A large part of our network of agencies is specialized, and this is not only relevant in commercial terms, but above all in order to be able to offer a much broader service to professionals who wish to continue developing their career in a specific sector, because we not only have the possibility of being able to put them in touch with the needs of companies in this sector, but also to support them with training tools that change their profile and increase their future employability. These specializations are numerous: Adecco Automocin, Adecco Logstica y Transporte, Adecco IT, Adecco Alimentacin, Adecco Banca y Seguros… and much more.

P. Precisely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, how has the demand for profiles evolved by companies?

The main change is generated by the need to incorporate professionals capable of successfully facing the new scenarios that have accelerated last year: profiles related to digital transformation, experts in new technologies, professionals to launch online businesses. , etc.… Here are a few examples of strong demand and of a transversal nature to most sectors.

Q. What are the growing sectors at the moment and, on the contrary, which have been the most affected?

Even in a time like this, there are industries that have maintained and even increased their activity. In this sense, the behavior of the electronic commerce, distribution and IT sector, which have played a major role in 2020, and which will surely continue in this direction in 2021, will be highlighted.

Among the most affected sectors, on the other hand, what happened in the Hotel and Tourism industry, areas vital for our economy, and where to guarantee their stability at present and take off in the medium term must be a priority.

Q. What new strategies are companies using to attract top talent today?

I think we have all understood that to attract talent, you have to be able to explain and promote the company’s project and the elements that make it unique in its context. Employer brand policies have a strategic character in large companies today, being particularly relevant for knowing how to position each company, its project, its image and its particularities in RRSS.

Q. Finally, what challenges do businesses pose for the future?

The most obvious part has to do with the ability to transform into a new environment and demand scenarios, where talent, digitization and productivity are at their peak, but at the same time I want to study the relevance of leaving a ‘ social footprint ‘of decisive contribution in terms of equity, sustainability, inclusion, diversity, etc., areas which are not only part of the strategic project of any company today, but are also increasingly more involved in consumer decision-making.

